Surreal. And tremendous for the protagonists until they knew what was happening. Thus, the Dutchman Guy Den Ouden and the Russian Ivan Denisov played the first round of the Brazzaville Challenger (republic of the Congo) when they began to hear nearby shots. Very close, right on the other side of the fence of the track they played.

Alarmed, they stopped playing and left the court. Seconds later, as seen in the video, several clouds of white smoke began to fly over the aforementioned separation fence with the street.

The alarm was superior to the real danger due to a usual geographical misunderstanding. The situation in the Republic of Congo (Brazzaville) is quiet, but in the neighboring democratic republic of Congo there is a bloody war between the country’s army and the M23 armed group, supported and financed by Rwanda.

Fortunately, Brazzaville’s were simple, and somewhat bungles, military maneuvers. “There was an exchange of shooting between soldiers,” explained Algerian tennis player Samir Hamza Reguig to the French environment ’20 Minute. In the end, nothing serious, the soldiers were training and threw tear gas. Of course, they made a mistake and instead of using training gas used real gas ».









The players who were in action were quickly evacuated from the courts, some complaining of irritation and breathing difficulties. For example, the Brazilian Paulo Saraiva: «My nose burned and it was hard for me to breathe. It was not pleasant, but the tournament staff did everything very well. We all were quickly evacuated to the players room, where we stayed locked in a safe place for twenty minutes. I stayed ten more than the others because I had a headache.

After the scare, the day could resume.