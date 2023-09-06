For the death of Valeria Fioravantiso many medical errors committed, starting from the first access to the emergency room for severe pain in the head. The mother of the 27-year-old girl, whose heart stopped forever last March, said she had asked doctors to do other tests to understand why he was sick. But the medical staff would have mocked her for it.

Grandma where’s my mom?’, my two-year-old granddaughter asks me. But what can I tell you? Valeria is gone.

These are the words of Tiziana, the mother of Valeria Fioravanti who lost her life at the age of 27 due to bacterial meningitis which was diagnosed too late, due to too many medical errors. On the pages of Repubblica, the woman recalls the ordeal from the moment she was operated on to the various visits to the emergency room, where the diagnoses have always been wrong. The 27-year-old died of a serious episode of medical malpractice.

The report ordered by the prosecutor speaks of several medical errors. Starting from when she was operated on at Christmas at the Biomedical Campus in Rome, then passing through the misdiagnosis of headachethe administration of a painkiller that covered up the symptoms and misdiagnosis of low back pain.

Valeria, my beloved daughter, my eldest daughter who I have sought with all my heart and have always loved is now gone. Now I have so much anger, a beautiful niece to raise and I ask that justice be done for her too. Anyone who couldn’t diagnose my daughter’s meningitis should be disbarred.

Valeria Fioravanti, too many medical errors made before realizing it was meningitis

The doctors who visited her said she was overdoing it. But she was sick and she started getting sick the day after a furuncle was removed at the Campus Biomedico.

These are the words of the woman, who then recalls her arrival at Casilino on December 29 due to fever, dizziness, photophobia. For the doctors it was a simple headache.

The next day he was sick again. And here something shocking happens. It’s December 30, we return and a nurse from the emergency room kicks us out. She tells us that she had visited her the previous day and she had nothing, to stop. I argue about it but Valeria begs me to stop and take her home.

Then the hospitalization at San Giovanni Addolorata, Valeria who can no longer see and is in a wheelchair, blood tests with unbalanced values, the diagnosis of lumbosciatica. On January 6th they go back to the hospital: she was swollen, she couldn’t speak, but by then it was late.