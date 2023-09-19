Idea Factory International has revealed the European release date for My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! – Pirates of the Disturbance. The title will be available in Europe starting next year November 28 exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Very soon it will be possible to pre-order the physical edition viaIFI European Online Store and get an exclusive trading card as a bonus.

The title will also be released in a Limited Edition, but no further details have been revealed about it at the moment. We just have to wait to find out more!

Source: Idea Factory International