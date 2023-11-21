Idea Factory International announces the opening of pre-orders for My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! – Pirates of the Disturbance. Starting today we will be able to pre-order the game digitally via Nintendo eShop taking advantage of a 10% discount on the launch price. From today and until December 12th in fact, all those who purchase the game will be able to do so at special price of €45.99 instead of €49.99.

I remind you that the title will be available in Europe both digitally and in physical edition starting from the next one November 28. You can find further details in our previous article.

Source: Idea Factory International