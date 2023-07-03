Idea Factory Internationall announced that the otome visual novel My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! – Pirates of the Disturbance it will also arrive in the West in the course of the next winter.

The target platform is Nintendo Switch where the title will be available in physical and digital format. The text language of the game will be English, while the voice acting will be Japanese. Below is the announcement trailer.

Source: Idea Factory International