Idea Factory International announces that My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! – Pirates of the Disturbance is available on Nintendo Switch. As previously anticipated, by purchasing it in digital edition by December 12th we will be able to take advantage of one 10% discount on the introductory price.

We leave you now with a new introductory trailer released by the software house to celebrate the launch. Good vision!

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! – Pirates of the Disturbance – Intro Trailer

Source: Idea Factory International