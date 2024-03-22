Fedez he found a new home, a more suitable place to spend time with his two children. The rapper, in fact, said he was enthusiastic about her choice. In the weeks after the media affair of the crisis with his wife, the continuous, constant rumors about the private life of the most followed couple in Italy show no signs of abating. What seems to emerge, however, is a peaceful horizon, characterized by an unusual and unreal calm.

I am really happy and satisfied with this new nest of mine in which to welcome and live the true and only loves of my life: Leo and Vittoria. They are the fuel of my well-being and my meaning of life. They will love, I am sure, their new home.

After a meticulous search that lasted a few weeks, the rapper finally chose a 400 square meter apartment in Piazza Castello in Milan. An undoubtedly strategic location that will allow him to remain close to his children, Leone and Vittoria, the two most precious jewels that Fedez is raising together with his ex-partner Chiara Ferragni.

The choice of Milan it's not random. The city, as we well know, is in fact the nerve center of Fedez's life, both from a professional and personal point of view. Here the artist and entrepreneur has his work base, his friends and his family.

The apartment chosen by Fedez is located in a historic building and offers a breathtaking view on the Lombard capital. The house has large rooms, a modern kitchen and a terrace where Fedez can relax and enjoy the sun.

It is not clear whether Fedez has already moved into the house. However, it is likely that she will do so soon, so she can start living this new phase of his life. Mainly to have a space suited to the needs of her two children.

The choice of such a large and luxurious house has already made some people turn up their noses, accusing Fedez of flaunting his wealth. The rapper has never suffered too much from this type of accusation, on the contrary, he has always shown himself to be a generous and altruistic person. A superstar like him can't just afford a certain type of status symbol, like an enviable mansion; it is above all a question of style.