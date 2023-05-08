Among those youngsters that Juventus has promoted to the first team this year, some at the start and some during the season, Samuel Iling Jr is the one that Max Allegri has kidnapped the most despite the fact that the jump was not really planned, at least not so early and with so much space. The change in form made Alex Sandro’s contribution more useful as a defender, at which point the youngster born in 2003 became the number one candidate for the role of assistant Kostic.