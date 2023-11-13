Kushanashvili responded to reports of hospitalization with the words “I am full of strength and fire”

Russian TV presenter and showman Otar Kushanashvili on the evening of November 12 was hospitalized in Moscow with a suspected heart attack. He was taken to the Botkin hospital from a restaurant in the center of the capital. What happened to the showman is not entirely clear. His producer says that in the hospital room, Kushanashvili himself, speaking from the car, claims that he is going home.

The producer explained Kushanashvili’s illness with work

The TV presenter’s producer Viktor Ladnenko said that the cause of 53-year-old Kushanashvili’s illness was a large amount of work and lack of proper rest. According to Ladnenko, he watched football with Kushanashvili in a restaurant, but left after the first half and learned about what happened to the showman from the news.

Even the iron-looking Kushanashvili's heart simply could not stand it Victor LadnenkoProducer Otara Kushanashvili

Kushanashvili recorded an obscene video about his health

A few hours after reports of hospitalization, a video appeared on Kushanashvili’s Telegram channel with an appeal to the TV presenter. In his usual expressive manner, he urged people not to spread rumors about his health.

The showman accompanied his address with obscene language. In particular, he said, mixed with swearing, that people would have to wait a very long time for him to get sick. As the showman himself said: “I am full of strength and fire.”

Kushanashvili recorded his address from his car. He himself invited his viewers to evaluate whether he looked like a “sick” person. At the end of the recording, the showman gave a quote that will probably be included in the golden fund of statements of Russian show business.

My name is Otar Kushanashvili, and I’m just starting to live Otar Kushanashvili

Kushanashvili managed to overcome drug addiction

In 2021, Kushanashvili said that he managed to overcome drug addiction, which took him about three years. According to him, personal problems pushed him to use drugs, in particular the death of his parents. However, the showman was still able to get rid of his addiction; according to him, drugs are a road to nowhere.

The TV presenter also had problems with alcohol. But he decided that he had to stop drinking strong drinks and drugs after two overdoses.