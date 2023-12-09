If you have discovered that your name is misspelled on your United States visa or green card, it is essential to address this situation with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to avoid future problems. Fortunately, Correcting a name on a US immigration document is a relatively simple process and can be carried out online or by mail.

Correcting a name on a US immigration document costs US$550. Estimated processing time is approximately 6 monthsaccording to the official USCIS site.

Remember that addressing this correction in a timely manner is essential to avoid processing problems in the future. If you have any specific questions about your situation, it is advisable to seek additional guidance or consult with an immigration professional.

Before starting the process, make sure you have the following documents ready:

Your original US visa or green card. Proof of your correct name, which can be a birth certificate, passport, or government-issued ID card. An explanatory letter detailing why your name is incorrect.

Correcting data in your immigration documents can be done online or by mail

Process for correcting the name of the visa or green card

Online:

Visit the Uscis website. Go to the “Services” tab. Select “Immigration Applications.” Opt for “Name Correction Request.” Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the application.

By mail

Send a letter to the following address:

Uscis

National Benefits Center

PO Box 66818

Leesport, PA 19536-6818 In the letter, include:

– Your correct name.

– Your USCIS case number (if you have one).

– A detailed explanation of why your name is misspelled.

– A copy of your original US visa or green card.

Please be patient, the name correction may take some time, but trust that Uscis will make the correction appropriately. Keep documentation organized, keep copies of all documents sent and received as they could be useful in the future. Be sure to provide all requested documents to avoid additional delays.