‘My name is’ begins a new week after an elimination night full of emotions and talent. The Caracol TV reality show continues the search for the best doubles of the best-known artists in the music industry, the judges Amparo Grisales, César Escola and Pipe Bueno They have the responsibility of choosing the best who will compete for the expected prize in the grand final. Follow all the details of the new gala LIVE.

‘My name is’ LIVE: watch the program minute by minute Who was the best of the night? According to the AI, Raphael’s impersonator was the best of the night. This allowed him to choose a statuette that gave him the chance to win 5 million pesos. This is how today’s gala ends. Photo: Caracol TV. Who will go to elimination? – ‘Daddy Yankee’ (Pipe’s vote) – ‘Diomedes Díaz’ (Amparo vote) – ‘Alejandro Fernández (César’s vote). ‘Daddy Yankee’ brings the best of reggaeton To the rhythm of ‘The Farewell’, the Daddy Yanke impersonator made his presentation with the help of autotune. Photo: Caracol TV. ‘Raphael’ arrives on stage ‘I’m still that one’, one of Raphael’s iconic songs, was performed by one of the two imitators in competition. Photo: Caracol TV. See also [EN VIVO] My name is Colombia: minute-by-minute transmission of today's program, December 16 ‘Diomedes Díaz’ makes his presentation Diomedes Díaz’s double performed with the song ‘Título de amor’, will he be able to convince the jury and save himself from the sentence? During his performance, Amparo highlighted that unfortunately he was out of tune and out of tune. Photo: Caracol TV. ‘January Day’ in the voice of ‘Shakira’ The Shakira impersonator remembers the artist’s beginnings in her presentation in front of the judges, who were satisfied with the similarity. Photo: Caracol TV. ‘Alejandro Fernández’ makes his presentation The Mexican singer’s impersonator took the stage to dazzle the judges. Amparo highlighted his presentation; However, she asked him to put more effort into the characterization of the character. Photo: Caracol TV. ‘Ángela Aguilar’ comes to represent Mexican music The contestant who plays Ángela Aguilar made her presentation with the song ‘La basurita’. Photo: Caracol TV. ‘Gilberto Santa Rosa’ on stage ‘Living without her’ is the song that the Gilberto Santa Rosa impersonator chose to start today’s gala. Photo: Caracol TV. The program has started! He started a new program of the most popular reality show in Colombia. Photo: Caracol TV. Which participants are still in competition? There are increasingly fewer imitators who are fighting to get a place in the final of ‘Yo my name’. After the elimination of 3 participants, this is the list of contestants who aspire to win the contest: Ángela Aguilar, Paulina Rubio, Diomedes Díaz, Elvis Crespo, Vicente Fernández, Greeicy Rendón, Espinoza Paz and Alejandro Fernández. See also Lorena Álvarez speaks after declaring prescribed complaint against her ex-partner Juan Mendoza 3 imitators were eliminated from ‘Yo my name’ The last day of ‘My name is me’ was somewhat difficult for the participants. The jury had to eliminate 3 imitators who had not evolved throughout this season. ‘Joe Arroyo’ ‘Arelys Henao’ and ‘Victor Manuelle’ were chosen to retire. The elimination of the Arelys impersonator drew attention after the participant had harsh comments against the song ‘Ave de otro corral’.

What is ‘My Name’ Colombia about?

The ‘Yo me nombre’ program consists of the search for the potential best imitators of artists in the world of music. Throughout the weeks, the participants will appear before the judges and demonstrate everything they learned in reality school. They will face elimination nights until they find the season winner.

Where to watch ‘Yo me llama’ Colombia LIVE?

The famous Caracol TV reality show is broadcast through the Caracol TV signal and you can watch it LIVE on the channel’s official website. Also, through the different cable TV operators.

DirecTV: channel 132

Claro TV: channel 1006

Tigo: channel 5.

At what time and when should you watch ‘Yo me llama’ Colombia?

‘My name is’ is transmitted from Monday to Friday at 8.00 pm (Colombia time), immediately after ‘Caracol Noticias’. But if you are in another country, follow these schedules.

Mexico: 7.00 pm

7.00 pm Peru: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Colombia: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Ecuador: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Chili: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm USA: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm Spain: 3.00 am (the next day).

‘My name is’ Colombia: channels that broadcast LIVE FOR FREE

The channel that broadcasts ‘Yo me llama’ completely LIVE and FREE on Caracol TV In colombia. Its signal is available on TV and on the television company’s website.

Who are the juries of ‘Yo my name’ Colombia?

Amparo Grisales

Cesar Escola

Pipe Well.

