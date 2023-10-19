In Colombia, the television program ‘Yo me llama’ is one of the most popular and the competition is getting more and more intense. The participants attend classes with the reality school teachers to improve their presentations and obtain the approval of the judges Amparo Grisales, César Escola and Pipe Bueno. If you want to know all the details on how to watch the next episode, continue reading the following note.

‘My name is’: schedule

‘Yo me llama’ from Colombia, an imitation and singing reality show, is broadcast from Monday to Friday from 8:00 pm to 9:32 pm (Colombian and Peruvian time). If you are in another country, no problem, check the list of schedules here, depending on where you are:

Mexico: 7.00 pm

7.00 pm Peru: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Colombia: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Ecuador: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Chili: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm USA: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm Spain:3.00 am (the next day).

On which channel to watch ‘Yo me llama’?

Colombia’s number 1 imitation reality show is broadcast via Caracol TV, one of the most important channels in the coffee-growing country. In said television house, you can enjoy a wide and varied programming.

How to watch Caracol TV LIVE?

‘My name is’ keeps all the followers of the reality show expectant. If you don’t want to miss anything about the program, you can enjoy it LIVE from Caracol TV. Check the channel in the following list, according to the cable you have purchased in your home:

DirecTV: channel 132

channel 132 Claro TV: channel 1006

channel 1006 Tigo:channel 5.

Who are the juries of ‘My name is 2023’?

The juries of‘My name is’are César Escola, Amparo Grisales and Pipe Well.

