‘My name is’ 2023 Colombia It has become one of the most watched programs on coffee television. With its great imitators and experience Amparo Grisales, Pipe Bueno and César Escola As jurors, the reality show is a trend every time it airs from Monday to Friday. Today, Thursday, November 9, episode 69 of the imitation program produced by the television signal premieres. Snail Television. If you don’t want to miss any details of today’s episode, in the following lines we will tell you everything about the transmission ONLINE and FREE.

What happened in episode 68 of the Colombian singing reality show?

In chapter 68 of ‘My name is’ 2023, Ryan Castro took home the award for best impersonator of the night. Likewise, Gilberto Santa Rosa came on stage after taking on the challenge of characterization of his character as perfectly as possible. This fact surprised the juries and viewers.

Along these lines, the jury decided that Vicente Fernández, Celia Cruz and Shakira go to the elimination date.

Participants who continue in ‘Yo my name’ 2023

Nina Murgas – Angela Aguilar

Juan Parra – Carín León

José Miguel Reyes – Celia Cruz

Raúl Gutiérrez – Gilberto Santa Rosa

David Galán – Jessi Uribe

Roberto Melo – Luis Miguel

Paulo Rojas – Miguel Bosé

Angeline Reyes – Rosalía

Andy Bad Boy – Ryan Castro

Andrea Correa – Shakira

Alex Mantilla – Vicente Fernández.

Dates and times of ‘My name is’ Colombia 2023

The singing reality show that produces TV snail It takes place from Monday to Friday from 8:00 pm to 9:30 pm However, these dates can be flexible when there are presidential debates or matches of the Colombian soccer team.

