Tuesday, December 5, 2023
‘My name is’ LIVE, full episode, via Caracol: follow HERE the minute by minute of TODAY’s episode

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 5, 2023
in Entertainment
0
Close to the grand final! ‘My name is’ is about to reward his best imitator. At the last gala, the imitators of Shakira and Miguel Bosé managed to take 25 million pesos each one for their impeccable presentations, but their opponents are not standing idly by and are looking to win this season.

What time does ‘My name is’ TODAY start?

The program is broadcast from Monday to Friday from 8.00 pm to 9.30 pm, approximately.

Participants of ‘My name is me’. Photo: capture from Caracol TV.

Where to see ‘Yo me llama’ 2023 Colombia?

‘Yo me llama’ 2023 is broadcast on the Colombian channel Caracol TV. Therefore, if you want to enjoy the program, you just have to tune in.

What happened in chapter 83 of ‘My name is’?

In it last chapter, 83, the imitators of Miguel Bosé and Shakira They were the ones who most resembled their artists, so They took 25 million pesos each.

Which participants are still in the race?

The participants still in competition are: Shakira, Ángela Aguilar, Vicente Fernández, Carin León and Miguel Bosé. The last one eliminated was Rosalia.

