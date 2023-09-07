‘Yo me llamo’ has become a success in Colombia. After the casting and selection of the best impersonators, the participants will prepare at the Caracol TV reality school to dazzle with their live performances. In its 29th chapter, broadcast last Wednesday, September 6, the jury, led by César Escola, Amparo Grisales and Pipe Bueno, decided that Vicente Fernández and Alejandra Guzmán would leave the competition.

Hours of ‘My name is’

If you are in another country and do not want to miss this episode of ‘My name is’, check the schedules that we present below:

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. Peru: 8:00 p.m.

8:00 p.m. Colombia: 8:00 p.m.

8:00 p.m. Ecuador: 8:00 p.m.

8:00 p.m. Chili: 9:00 p.m.

9:00 p.m. USA : 9:00 p.m.

: 9:00 p.m. Spain:3:00 a.m.

‘My name is’: where to watch LIVE?

Viewers originating fromColombiayou can see the imitation program‘My name is’by way ofFREE,through the signalTV snail

How to watch Caracol TV Play?

if you want to seeSnail TV LIVEso as not to miss the minute by minute of the imitation program‘My name is’These are thechannelswhich you should tune in It should be noted that they belong to differentoperators.

DirecTV: channel 132

channel 132 Claro TV: channel 1006

channel 1006 You:channel 5.

What happened in the last chapter of ‘My name is’?

In the latest edition of the imitation show, ‘Alejandra Guzman‘ and ‘Vicente Fernandez’ they were eliminated in the competition after having faced each other on sentencing night.

