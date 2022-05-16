My name is Jane. Battle name, as the comrades call it, perhaps thinking of the film “Soldier Jane” with Demi Moore. She is one of the few women in the Ukrainian National Guard, she has been in the country’s armed forces for eight years, since she realized that, once the war for Crimea broke out, volunteering was no longer enough for her: she had to enlist, she had to do it for the ‘Ukraine. She has been at the forefront ever since, going all the way to today’s post leading the rapid response unit, writes Ukrainska Pravda who outlines her. Jane fought on the ground right from the start, defending Ukrainian positions near Rubizhne and Sievierodonetsk, in direct confrontations with Russian forces and Chechen groups. “There were direct fights” at close range, “they literally separated us 20 meters,” she tells the Ukrainian site. And she also remembers one of the most dramatic episodes, when an anti-tank rocket exploded a few meters from her who was rescuing a wounded fellow soldier, Arko, this is the nom de guerre of the soldier hit, lying on the ground, with shrapnel stuck in his arm and in the leg. «I was in the middle of the road – she says – she, I was trying to help him. I was dressing his head with bandages when I looked up and saw a missile-launched grenade exploding beside me. I was lucky ». In a video interview published on the same site we see the “girl” – the unmistakable appearance of a young woman – in camouflage, with her nom de guerre Jane worn with pride. Her long hair pulled up, her eyes clear. Photographs that trace her life at the front. Also next to another soldier, young like her. Because for Jane, life “in battle” is a family matter: her husband is also a soldier and is at the front, but they fight in different units. “We have been together for six years. We are not in the same positions but we are very close. Sometimes I heard it on the walkie-talkie, but there were also times when they were in difficult situations and I wanted to reach them.” Jane’s motivation for the strenuous defense of her country, for her life as a woman at her front, explains it with a conviction as clear as it is simple: the future. “I don’t want my son to find himself in what is happening now, in this whole ‘Russian world’ and what he is carrying.”

