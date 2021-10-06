The former Facebook employee, who provided the Wall Street Journal with internal documents for his recent social media inquiries, and who then gave an interview to 60 Minutes (CBS) in order to explain the deliberately harmful influence – on children, society and democracy – of Mark Zuckerberg’s creature, he reiterated his accusations before the US Congress. From his talk of about 9 minutes, we extracted the most significant passages.

Haugen, a computer engineer who has also worked with Google, Pinterest and Yelp in the past, argues that “the choices that are made within Facebook are disastrous for our children, for our public safety, for our privacy and for the our democracy “. Haugen also said that the company’s leadership knows how to make Facebook and Instagram safer places, but that it doesn’t deliberately take action as it puts profit above all else.

For some time, Haugen anonymously helped the Wall Street Journal conduct its investigations into the harmful influences of the social network. Recently the whistleblower – the term used to define the personaan who denounces the illegal activities of a public or private organization – came out in the open during 60 Minutes, a popular CBS TV show.

Read: Zuckerberg replies to ‘mole’: “Illogical accusations”