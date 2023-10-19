In Colombia, the television program ‘My name is’ It is very popular and the competition is becoming increasingly intense. The participants attend classes with the reality school teachers to improve their presentations and obtain the approval of the judges. Amparo Grisales, César Escola and Pipe Bueno. If you want to know all the details about how to watch the next episode, in this article from La República Entretenimiento we explain it to you.

‘My name is’: schedule

‘Yo me llama’ from Colombia, an imitation and singing reality show, is broadcast from Monday to Friday from 8:00 pm to 9:32 pm (Colombia and Peru time). If you are in another country, no problem, check the list of schedules here, depending on where you are:

Mexico:7.00 pm

Peru:8.00 pm

Colombia:8.00 pm

Ecuador:8.00 pm

Chili:9.00 pm

USA:9.00 pm

Spain:3.00 am (the next day).

On which channel to watch ‘Yo me llama’?

Colombia’s number 1 imitation reality show is broadcast via Caracol TV, one of the most important channels in the coffee-growing country. In said television house, you can enjoy a wide and varied programming.

The Héctor Lavoe impersonator is one of the favorites to win the competition. Photo: capture from Caracol TV

How to watch Caracol TV LIVE?

‘My name is’ keeps all the followers of the reality show expectant. If you don’t want to miss anything about the reality show, you can enjoy it LIVE from Caracol TV. Check the channel in the following list, depending on the cable you have purchased in your home:

DirecTV:channel 132

Claro TV:channel 1006

Tigo:channel 5.

Who are the jurors of ‘Yo me llama’ 2023?

As the contest progresses, the juries of ‘My name is’ They also get stricter and no wonder. Only one will take the cup, that’s why César Escola, Amparo Grisales and Pipe Bueno They strive to give the fairest verdict every day.

‘My name is’ is broadcast on Caracol TV. Photo: composition by Fabrizio Oviedo/LR/Caracol TV

When will ‘Yo me nombre’ be released in 2023?

As reported by the program itself through its social networks, ‘My name is’ It will return to the broadcast on Wednesday the 18th and they explained the reasons. “The Imitation School took a break on this festive long weekend, but will return with the best imitators in the country this Wednesday from 8:00 pm,” the publication reads.



