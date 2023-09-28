‘My name is’ It has become a success in Colombia. After the casting and the selection of the best, the participants now rehearse at the Caracol TV reality school to dazzle with their imitations. In its 42nd episode, broadcast last Wednesday, September 27, the jury made up of César Escola, Amparo Grisales and Pipe Bueno was demanding with the presentation of each contestant. After evaluating them, ‘Espinoza Paz’, ‘Rosalía’ and ‘Celia Cruz’ went to elimination night. In this note, know what time the episode 43 and how to watch the live broadcast of the reality show that seeks the best of the season.

‘My name is’: schedule

Every episode of the new season of the show‘My name is’will be broadcast immediately after the central edition of ‘Snail News’.

If you are from Colombiayou can watch the imitation reality show from the 8.00 pm If you are in another country and do not want to miss this episode, check the schedules below:

Mexico: 7.00 pm

7.00 pm Peru: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Colombia: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Ecuador: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Chili: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm USA: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm Spain:3.00 am

On which channel to watch ‘Yo me llama’?

Viewers fromColombiathey will be able to see the imitation program‘My name is’by way ofFREEthrough the signalTV snail.

How to watch Caracol TV LIVE?

If you want to seeSnail TV LIVE so as not to miss the minute by minute of the imitation program‘My name is’These are the channels that you should tune in. It should be noted that they belong to different operators:

DirecTV: channel 132

channel 132 Claro TV: channel 1006

channel 1006 Tigo: channel 5.

‘My name is’ 2023: what happened in chapter 42?

In chapter 42 of ‘My name is me’, the jury chose the participants who will go to elimination night. ‘Espinoza Paz’, ‘Rosalía’ and ‘Celia Cruz’‘They were the chosen ones. The best imitator of this episode was ‘Greeicy Rendón’.

Who are the jurors of ‘Yo me llama’ 2023?

Amparo Grisales

Cesar Escola

Pipe Good.

Contestants who continue in ‘Yo my name’ 2023

Alejandra Guzman

Alejandro Fernandez

Amy Winehouse

Angela Aguilar

Bad Bunny

Carin Leon

Celia Cruz

Daddy Yankee

Diomedes Diaz

Elvis Crespo

Espinoza Paz

Gilberto Santa Rosa

Greeicy Rendón

Hector Lavoe

Jessi Uribe

Joan Sebastian

Kany Garcia

Luis Miguel

Miguel Bose

Paola Jara

Paulina Rubio

Rafael

Rosalia

Ryan Castro

Shakira

Vicente Fernandez.

