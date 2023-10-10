‘Yo me llama’ has become a success on Colombian television. After the casting and selection of the best imitators, the participants now rehearse at the Caracol TV reality school to dazzle with their imitations and reach the final of the program. In its 49th episode, the juries César Escola, Amparo Grisales and Pipe Bueno were demanding with the presentation of each contestant and chose 3 of them for the elimination night. In this note, find out what time it starts and how to watch the reality show this Monday, October 9.

‘My name is’: schedule

Every episode of the new season of the show‘My name is’will be broadcast immediately after the central edition of‘Snail News’.

If you are fromColombiayou can watch the imitation reality show from the8.00 pmIf you are in another country and do not want to miss this episode, check the schedules below:

Mexico: 7.00 pm

7.00 pm Peru: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Colombia: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Ecuador: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Chili: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm USA: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm Spain:3.00 am

On which channel to watch ‘Yo me llama’?

Viewers fromColombiathey will be able to see the imitation program‘My name is’by way ofFREEthrough the signalTV snail.

How to watch Caracol TV LIVE?

If you want to seeSnail TV LIVEso as not to miss the minute by minute of the imitation program‘My name is’These are thechannelsthat you should tune in. It should be noted that they belong to differentoperators:

DirecTV: channel 132

channel 132 Claro TV: channel 1006

channel 1006 Tigo:channel 5.

‘My name is’ 2023: what happened in chapter 49?

In chapter 49 of ‘My name is me’, the jury saw the presentations of the participants and chose those who were sentenced.Amy Winehouse, Ryan Castro and Alejandra Guzmán they are at risk.

Who are the jurors of ‘Yo me llama’ 2023?

Amparo Grisales

Cesar Escola

Pipe Good.

Contestants who continue in ‘Yo my name’ 2023

Alejandra Guzman

Alejandro Fernandez

Amy Winehouse

Angela Aguilar

Bad Bunny

Carin Leon

Celia Cruz

Diomedes Diaz

Elvis Crespo

Gilberto Santa Rosa

Greeicy Rendón

Hector Lavoe

Jessi Uribe

Joan Sebastian

Kany Garcia

Luis Miguel

Miguel Bose

Paulina Rubio

Rafael

Rosalia

Ryan Castro

Shakira

Vicente Fernandez.

