‘Yo me llama’ has become a success on Colombian television. After the casting and selection of the best imitators, the participants now rehearse at the Caracol TV reality school to dazzle with their imitations and reach the final of the program. In its 49th episode, the juries César Escola, Amparo Grisales and Pipe Bueno were demanding with the presentation of each contestant and chose 3 of them for the elimination night. In this note, find out what time it starts and how to watch the reality show this Monday, October 9.
‘My name is’: schedule
Every episode of the new season of the show‘My name is’will be broadcast immediately after the central edition of‘Snail News’.
If you are fromColombiayou can watch the imitation reality show from the8.00 pmIf you are in another country and do not want to miss this episode, check the schedules below:
- Mexico:7.00 pm
- Peru:8.00 pm
- Colombia:8.00 pm
- Ecuador:8.00 pm
- Chili:9.00 pm
- USA:9.00 pm
- Spain:3.00 am
On which channel to watch ‘Yo me llama’?
Viewers fromColombiathey will be able to see the imitation program‘My name is’by way ofFREEthrough the signalTV snail.
How to watch Caracol TV LIVE?
If you want to seeSnail TV LIVEso as not to miss the minute by minute of the imitation program‘My name is’These are thechannelsthat you should tune in. It should be noted that they belong to differentoperators:
- DirecTV:channel 132
- Claro TV:channel 1006
- Tigo:channel 5.
‘My name is’ 2023: what happened in chapter 49?
In chapter 49 of ‘My name is me’, the jury saw the presentations of the participants and chose those who were sentenced.Amy Winehouse, Ryan Castro and Alejandra Guzmán they are at risk.
Who are the jurors of ‘Yo me llama’ 2023?
- Amparo Grisales
- Cesar Escola
- Pipe Good.
Contestants who continue in ‘Yo my name’ 2023
- Alejandra Guzman
- Alejandro Fernandez
- Amy Winehouse
- Angela Aguilar
- Bad Bunny
- Carin Leon
- Celia Cruz
- Diomedes Diaz
- Elvis Crespo
- Gilberto Santa Rosa
- Greeicy Rendón
- Hector Lavoe
- Jessi Uribe
- Joan Sebastian
- Kany Garcia
- Luis Miguel
- Miguel Bose
- Paulina Rubio
- Rafael
- Rosalia
- Ryan Castro
- Shakira
- Vicente Fernandez.
