The reality of singing and imitation My name is Colombia It does not stop selecting the best imitators of the South American country, who compete in this Caracol Television program for being the most outstanding or outstanding of said contest. Every week the jury establishes very demanding criteria such as vocalization, clothing, characterization and other virtues that the participants must have to win the jackpot.

Next, you will discover everything that happened in the Yo me llamo program on January 19, as well as how and where you can see the new episode on Thursday 20.

Live: My name is Colombia LIVE – cap. 49 Leonardo Favio bristles Amparo’s skin With his interpretation of ‘Neither the carnation nor the rose’, Leonardo Favio amazes the judges and the public. Turned into a poet and with a rose in his hand, he ends his performance saying: “This is love.” Amparo says that, with his performance, the Argentine impersonator reaches the heart and soul. “You’re petite but you stand on stage and you’re Leonardo Favio,” she comments excitedly. For Yeison, there were two “serious faults” in the tuning. The public is in disagreement. Escola is aware of “some imperfections” but the Colombian’s interpretation “is so great and natural” that it transcends. Photo: Capture Caracol TV. “Let’s explore that hidden poet you have inside you” At school, one of the teachers gives Leonardo Favio a challenge: to write a poem. “I want you to explore and emerge the great poet that you have there, in your heart,” says the mentor to the imitator. Photo: Capture Caracol TV. Christian Nodal does not fall in love with the judges The Mexican singer’s impersonator performs a ranchera version of ‘Probably’. “You were singing with your mouth shut,” Yeison notes. Amparo does not agree and considers that it is part of the style of the singers of Medellín. In addition, he mentions that he failed to fall in love with his interpretation. For his part, César Escola highlights that, with his interpretation, the color of the original’s voice “was lost a little”. Photo: Capture Caracol TV. “Much of the success stands out in trusting oneself” One of the school’s teachers help bolster the Christian Nodal impersonator’s confidence. Photo: Capture Caracol TV. Elvis Presley is the second to turn on the show The impersonator of the King of rock n’ roll performs ‘Tutti Fruti’ and the members of the jury smile with the staging. According to Judge Amparo, some details of the original were missing in her voice, but she did it very well. For Escola, there is still a need to act with the gestures and movements of Elvis. On the other hand, Yeison believes the artist was safely sailing on the song. Elvis Presley practices his steps at school One of the teachers recommends that you work on your breathing. Then they rehearse the lyrics and moves to one of the King of Rock n’ Roll’s songs. Montañez surprises the jury of the program Amparo mentions that Montañez brought joy to the stage. For her part, Yeison tells the impersonator that the class she had was “very spot on.” However, Escola tells him that he is on the right track but he must control his energy. Andy Montañez is the first to delight the jury Performing the classic theme ‘Brujería’, the Andy Montañez impersonator is the first artist on stage of the night. Start the new LIVE gala of My name is Colombia Host Carlos Calero welcomes the program and introduces the judges. This is how the 49th gala of Yo me llamo Colombia begins. Today the 49th gala of Yo me llamo Colombia opens In a few minutes, My name is Colombia will broadcast LIVE the imitation gala number 49. Photo: composition Fabrizio Oviedo / La República.

What happened in the previous chapter?

‘Gardel’ surprised everyone on stage. Photo: Caracol TV

The juries chose ‘Carlos Gardel’ and ‘Bruno Mars’ as the best imitators of the gala. For their part, ‘Maluma’ and ‘Camilo Sesto’ are still in competition.

How to vote in My name is 2022?

Support your favorite contestant by watching each broadcast LIVE from My name is Colombia 2022 and follow these steps:

Go to the official website of the channel here

Enter your account information to log in

Once inside, select and click on the photo of your imitator of choice to continue competing.

Who are the jurors?

My name is jurors Amparo Grisales, Yeison Jiménez and César Escola. Photo: @yeison_jimenez / Instagram

The judges of the Colombian reality show are responsible for evaluating and deciding which participant is still in the race with the hope of becoming the best impersonator of the South American country. Meet the members of this panel below:

Amparo Grisales: model, actress and television presenter, with great success in well-known Colombian soap operas.

Yeison Jimenez: Colombian singer-songwriter. He stands out in the popular music of his country.

Cesar Escola: composer and presenter, popularly recognized for being the creator of musical themes for different television programs.

My name is Colombia: schedule

The imitation program My name is Colombia is issued LIVE, from Monday to Saturday, at the following times:

Peru: 8:00 p.m.

Colombia: 8:00 p.m.

My name is: broadcast channel

The musical imitation program is broadcast from Monday to Saturday LIVE through TV snail, open signal channel in Colombia. Remember that, if you are in Peruvian territory, you can enjoy it from your contracted cable service such as DirecTV, Movistar TV, Claro TV, among others.

How to watch Caracol TV LIVE?

If you don’t want to miss any moment of Yo me llamo Colombia, you have to tune in to the free Caracol TV signal in Colombia. In case you are outside this territory, you can connect to the show from your favorite cable server.

How to see Caracol Play?

Tonight we will live intense emotions in Yo me llamo Colombia. Photo: capture from Caracol TV

Check here how to see the application Snail Play to follow all the productions of the Colombian television network:

Enter your web platform: play.caracoltv.com

Register online and log in

Search the name of the program on the web: My name is 2021

Play it and start enjoying this and other productions of the Colombian channel.

Where to see My name is Colombia chapter 49 LIVE ONLINE FREE?

Follow the FREE ONLINE LIVE broadcast through La República Espectaculos, where you can find the minute by minute of My name is Colombia, as well as the presentations, the most memorable moments, the incidents and all the details of the musical imitation program.