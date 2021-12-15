Started. The imitation reality My name is Colombia, broadcast and produced by the Caracol TV chain, is at a decisive moment in its development. The jury of the program is exhaustively evaluating all the participants who are present in the live concerts, and the demand of Amparo Grisales, César Escola and Yeison Jiménez is not questioned by the viewer public, who follow this step by step Program.

In this note follows LIVE all the details of what happens in the program today, Tuesday December 14 and what happened, of course, in past episodes.

YOU CAN SEE: Relive the gala number 35 of Yo me llamo Colombia

Live: My name is 2021 Juan Gabriel moves with “Always on my mind” The judges recommended that he improve his treble. Other than that, the comments complimented him on his performance. Photo: screenshot. Photo: screenshot. Jessi Uribe sings “Your poison” The jury criticized several points: that the impersonator sang a song with two voices and that he did not embody Jessi Uribe’s own voice register. The only thing they rescued was that on a physical level the impersonator approached the singer’s appearance. Photo: screenshot. Elvis dance, dance and dance The historical song of a young Elvis Presley, “Hound Dog”, was heard in the stands of the Yo me llamo Colombia 2021. The jury congratulated him for improving not only the vocal register, but the dancer. Photo: screenshot. Elvis Presley rehearses his less successful side: dancing The impersonator had the jury’s recommendation that he improve his pelvic movement. Today you will see the results of an arduous training. Photo: screenshot. Carlos Gardel sings “Goodbye Boys” The jury recognized the virtues of the Gardel imitator and his progress with respect to his performance, but also warned of certain details that must be refined. “For the rest, you are Carlos Gardel, let them put it in black and white at once,” said one of them. Photo: screenshot. Photo: screenshot.

What happened in yesterday’s chapter?

The jury filled with praise the impersonator of Nacho, who was chosen as the artist of the night and went to the awards area. In addition, for the jury, the Los Panchos imitators were not at the level and went to the elimination zone.

How to vote in My name is 2021?

To support your favorite contestant, you must connect to each broadcast LIVE from My name is Colombia 2021 and enter the official website of the channel: www.caracoltv.com/yomellamo. Once inside, select and click on the photo of your preferred copycat to help them stay in the competition.

YOU CAN SEE: My name is 2021: date, time and channel to watch LIVE chapter 33 of the Colombian program

Who are the jurors?

Jury of My name is

The judges of the Colombian reality show are responsible for qualifying and deciding which participant continues in the race with the hope of being crowned the best imitator of the South American country. Meet the members of this panel below:

Amparo Grisales: model, actress and television presenter, with great success in well-known Colombian soap operas

Yeison Jiménez: Colombian singer-songwriter. Also known for performing in the popular music of his country

Cesar Escola: Composer and presenter, popularly recognized for being the creator of musical themes for various television shows.

My name is Colombia: hours

The Imitation Contest My name is Colombia is issued LIVE, Monday to Saturday, at the following times:

Peru: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 pm

What channel does Yo me llamo 2021 broadcast?

The musical imitation program airs Monday through Saturday through TV snail, an open signal channel in Colombia. In addition, in Peruvian territory, you can enjoy it from your contracted cable service such as DirecTV, Movistar TV, Claro TV, among others.

How to watch Caracol TV LIVE?

So as not to miss any moment of My name is Colombia, you must tune in to the free signal of Caracol TV in Colombia. In case you are outside of Colombian territory, you can connect to the show from your favorite cable server.

How to watch Caracol Play?

The Nacho impersonator opens the gala of Yo me llamo Colombia.

Next, we tell you how to see the application Snail Play so as not to miss any production of the Colombian television network:

Enter your web platform: play.caracoltv.com

Register online and log in

Search the name of the program on the web: My name is 2021

Play it back and start enjoying that and other productions of the Colombian channel.

YOU CAN SEE: My name is Colombia: all the details of today’s program, December 9

Where to see My name is Colombia chapter 38 LIVE ONLINE FREE?

Remember that you can follow the transmission FREE ONLINE LIVE of La República Shows, where you will find the minute by minute of My name is Colombia, as well as the incidents, presentations and all the details of the musical imitation program.