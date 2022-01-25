The interpreter of Leonardo Favio took 30 million pesos . My name is is a Colombian imitation music contest produced and broadcast by Caracol Television. This entertainment program, through auditions and live performances, aims to find the best imitator voice of a recognized singer. Its reception has been so great that the US network Telemundo also produced a program with the same name.

In this note you can find more news about the next episode of My name is Colombia: Information about the previous chapter, schedules, broadcast channels and other important information. Do not miss it!

Live: My name is Colombia today, January 24 Leonardo Favio wins the 30 million pesos! The public chose Leonardo Favio as the best interpreter of the four who participated today. The impersonator got excited and knelt down with the giant check. Photo: screenshot. Message from each impersonator for the public to vote for them! The interpreters gave a final message to the audience that will vote for the winner of the 30 million pesos. Photo: screenshot. Leonardo Favio moves with “More than a crazy”! The interpretation, in the opinion of the evaluators, surpassed the vocal register that the imitator presented in “Más que un loco”. Although, certainly, the jury said that it is a complex interpretation. Photo: screenshot. Leonardo Favio is getting ready! The contained madness. That was the indication of the singing teacher for the imitator of Leonardo Favio. The interpreter will embody the theme “More than a madman”. Photo: screenshot. Montañez sings “How will I be able to hide?”, historic salsa The Andy Montañez impersonator surprised the jury with his corporality but, above all, with his performance close to the original singer-songwriter. It is a highly contested day. Photo: screenshot. Andy Montañez is getting ready! To get to the physical resemblance of the original artist, the copycat will have to thicken up—at least a little. Andy Montañez prepares for another day. Photo: screenshot. Carlos Gardel moves with “A half light”! The tango sounded on the platform of My name is Colombia. Carlos Gardel sang the song “A media luz” while a couple danced to the rhythm of Argentine dance. The jury highlighted his interpretation at the level of voice recording and body interpretation. Photo: screenshot. To help interpret the tango “A media luz” by Carlos Gardel, the interpreter received vocal advice from an Argentine teacher who was a follower of the late film director. Photo: screenshot. Bruno Mars moved his hips to the rhythm of “Runaway baby”! The impersonator made a phenomenal entrance. He drew applause from the audience as he sang Bruno Mars’ “Runaway baby.” The jury was full of praise. “You are a winged being,” Judge Amparo Grisales told him. Photo: screenshot. Bruno Mars will dance on the floor for the first time! Until now, the Bruno Mars impersonator had played his guitar sitting in a chair. Today, he has practiced dance with dancers and a coordinator who pawned him during training. Photo: screenshot. Today Carlos Gardel, Montañez, Leonardo Favio and Bruno Mars compete The drivers announced the imitators who will compete today: the interpreters of Bruno Mars, Carlos Gardel, Montañez and Leonardo Favio. These are the best participants from the previous week. One more day of My name is Colombia has begun with the usual interventions of its jury: Amparo Grisales, Yeison Jiménez and César Escola. Photo: screenshot. Last day, Daniel Santos said goodbye to the competition The judges of the program gave one more opportunity to the imitators of J Balvin, Nacho and Christian Nodal; but they had to fire Daniel Santos. The argument that supported the decision was that the interpreter lacked the physical resemblance of the character he embodies. Let us remember that, for the first time in a season, the prize is 1,200 million pesos.

What happened in the previous chapter?

In the last chapter, Nacho’s impersonator delighted the jury and the public. In order to get his presentation off the ground, the participant had an important class at the school of My name is, where he worked his breath. After his show, the artist received a special message from the original artist as a surprise and could not help but feel excited.

‘Nacho’ shone in the last presentation. Photo: capture of My name is

How to vote in My name is 2022?

Support your favorite contestant by watching each broadcast LIVE from My name is Colombia 2022. Follow these steps to vote for your chosen one:

Go to the official website of the channel here

Enter your account information to log in

Once inside, select and click on the photo of your imitator of choice to continue competing.

Who are the jurors?

The judges of the Colombian reality show are responsible for evaluating and deciding which participant is still in the race with the hope of becoming the best impersonator of the South American country. Meet the members of this panel below:

Amparo Grisales: model, actress and television presenter with great success in well-known Colombian soap operas.

Yeison Jimenez: Colombian singer-songwriter who stands out in the popular music of his country.

Cesar Escola: composer and presenter, popularly recognized for being the creator of musical themes for different television programs.

My name is jurors Amparo Grisales, Yeison Jiménez and César Escola. Photo: Instagram / @yeison_jimenez

My name is Colombia: schedule

The imitation program My name is Colombia is issued LIVE, from Monday to Saturday, at the following times:

Peru: 8:00 p.m.

Colombia: 8:00 p.m.

My name is: broadcast channel

The musical imitation program is broadcast from Monday to Saturday LIVE through TV snail, open signal channel in Colombia. Remember that, if you are in Peruvian territory, you can enjoy it from your contracted cable service such as DirecTV, Movistar TV, Claro TV, among others.

How to watch Caracol TV LIVE?

If you don’t want to miss any moment of Yo me llamo Colombia, you have to tune in to the free Caracol TV signal in Colombia. In case you are outside this territory, you can connect to the show from your favorite cable server.

How to see Caracol Play?

Check here how to see the application Snail Play to follow all the productions of the Colombian television network:

Enter your web platform: play.caracoltv.com

Register online and log in

Search the name of the program on the web: My name is 2021

Play it and start enjoying this and other productions of the Colombian channel.

Where to see My name is Colombia chapter 52 LIVE ONLINE FREE?

Follow the FREE ONLINE LIVE broadcast through La República Espectaculos, where you can find the minute by minute of My name is Colombia, as well as the presentations, incidents and all the details of the musical imitation program.