‘My name’ continues this Tuesday, August 8 with its audition stage in which the jury will qualify the applicants for the galas of the imitation and singing format, the same one that has become the favorite program of the Caracol signal TV. The Colombian program is positioned as one of the public’s favorites. On August 7, the program was not broadcast because it was a holiday in that country. The television outlet broadcast Noticias Caracol for half an hour and then ‘El Rastro’.

‘My name is 2023’: what time to see?

The Colombian reality ‘My name is‘ is emitted by the signal Caracol TV at 8.00 pmbut if you are in another country, keep these hours in mind:

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

Peru: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 p.m.

Ecuador: 8:00 p.m.

Chile: 9.00 pm

United States: 9:00 p.m.

Spain: 3.00 am (the following day)

‘My name is’. Photo: Caracol TV

Where to see ‘My name is’ for FREE?

‘My name is’ can be tuned by signal Snail TV totally FREE. In addition, another of the options available to enjoy the reality show is through the Caracol TV Play application.

How to watch Caracol TV?

To watch the auditions ‘My name is’ and the diverse programming of Caracol TV LIVE, you can choose the following options:

DirectTV: channel 132

Claro TV: channel 1006

Tigo: channel 5

How to watch Caracol TV Play?

If at the time the reality starts ‘My name is’ you don’t have a TV on which to watch the show or content TV snailyou just have to download the Caracol TV Play application on your smartphone, from the Play Store or App Store.

‘My name is’: who are the jurors?

Cesar Escola

Amparo Grisales

Pipe Good.