‘Yo me llamo’ has become a success in Colombia. After the casting and selection of the best, now the participants rehearse at the Caracol TV reality school to dazzle with their imitations. In its 27th chapter, broadcast last Monday, September 4, the jury, made up of César Escola, Amparo Grisales and Pipe Bueno, was demanding with the presentation of each contestant.

‘My name is’: schedule

Every episode of the new season of the show‘My name is’will be broadcast immediately after the central edition of ‘Snail News’.

if you are from Colombiayou can see the imitation reality from the 8:00 p.m. If you are in another country and do not want to miss this episode, check the schedules that we present below:

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. Peru: 8:00 p.m.

8:00 p.m. Colombia: 8:00 p.m.

8:00 p.m. Ecuador: 8:00 p.m.

8:00 p.m. Chili: 9:00 p.m.

9:00 p.m. USA: 9:00 p.m.

9:00 p.m. Spain:3:00 a.m.

Where to see ‘My name is 2023’ LIVE?

viewers ofColombiayou can see the imitation program‘My name is’by way ofFREEthrough the signalTV snail.

How to watch Caracol TV LIVE?

if you want to seeSnail TV LIVE so as not to miss the minute by minute of the imitation program‘My name is’These are the channels which you should tune in It is important to note that they belong to different operators.

DirecTV: channel 132

channel 132 Claro TV: channel 1006

channel 1006 You: channel 5.

What happened in the last chapter of ‘My name is’?

In the last episode of ‘My name is’, nine contestants showed up and, after seeing their performances, the jury debated who will go on to judge. In that sense, Lucha Villa, Espinoza Paz and Joe Arroyo They were chosen and their permanence depends on giving their best in the next edition of the imitation reality show.

‘Yo me llamo’ Colombia has enchanted the audience with its innovative format. Photo: composition by Jazmín Ceras/La República/Caracol TV

