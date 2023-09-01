‘My name is’ It has become a complete success in Colombia. In its 24th chapter, broadcast on August 30, 12 participants appeared on stage and after the evaluation of the jury made up of César Escola, Amparo Grisales and Pipe Bueno, three said goodbye to the competition. In that sense, Rikarena, Miguel Bosé and Darío Gómez they said goodbye to the contest. It should be noted that the other participants went directly to the next stage. In this note, find out what time it starts and how to watch the reality show that is looking for the best imitator of the season.

What time does ‘My name is’?

Every episode of the new season of the show‘My name is’will be broadcast immediately after the central edition of ‘Snail News’.

if you are from Colombiayou can see the imitation reality from the 8:00 p.m. If you are in another country and do not want to miss this episode, check the schedules that we present below:

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. Peru: 8:00 p.m.

8:00 p.m. Colombia: 8:00 p.m.

8:00 p.m. Ecuador: 8:00 p.m.

8:00 p.m. Chili: 9:00 p.m.

9:00 p.m. USA: 9:00 p.m.

9:00 p.m. Spain:3:00 a.m.

Where to see ‘My name is 2023’?

Viewers originating fromColombiayou can see the imitation program‘My name is’by way ofFREEthrough the signalTV snail.

How to watch Caracol TV LIVE?

if you want to seeSnail TV LIVE so as not to miss the minute by minute of the imitation program‘My name is’These are the channels which you should tune in It should be noted that they belong to different operators.

DirecTV: channel 132

channel 132 Claro TV: channel 1006

channel 1006 You: channel 5.

What happened in the last chapter of ‘My name is’?

In the last episode of ‘My name is’, 12 contestants showed up and after seeing their performances, the jury debated who would stay in the Colombian reality school. Rikarena, Miguel Bose and Dario Gomez they leave the competition by not convincing the demanding judges.

