‘My name’ begins a new week of auditions to choose its new participants, who will strive to become the best impersonator of the season. In this way, the aspiring contestants will parade through the stage and will be qualified by the judges César Escola, Amparo Grisales and Pipe Bueno, they will choose those who go to the next stage and those who do not. If you do not want to miss any detail of this new chapter, follow the program LIVE in this note.

‘My name is’ LIVE: what time to see?

the reality ‘My name is’ It is broadcast from Monday to Friday on Caracol TV, at 8:00 p.m. in Colombia, but if you tune in to the program, you must take these times into account:

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

Peru: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 p.m.

Ecuador: 8:00 p.m.

Chile: 9.00 pm

United States: 9:00 p.m.

Spain: 3.00 a.m.

Where to see ‘My name is 2023’ LIVE?

The singing and imitation reality is broadcast on the Caracol TV signal, in Colombia. The programming of said television house can be enjoyed on the different cable operators:

DirecTV: channel 132

Claro TV: channel 1006

Tigo: channel 5.

‘My name is’ by Caracol TV. Photo: Caracol TV

How to watch Caracol TV?

‘My name is’ It is broadcast by Caracol TV and to tune in to the channel LIVE, you can do so thanks to FREE open TV, as well as through the channel’s official website.

What happened in the last chapter of ‘My name is’?

Little by little, the best of the auditions are chosen and, as expected, not all of them went to the next stage, so some were eliminated: Luciano Pavarotti, José Luis Perales and John Alex Castaño said goodbye to reality.

Juries of ‘My name is 2023’

Amparo Grisales

Cesar Escola

Pipe Good.