‘Yo me llamo’ can be LIVE and DIRECT on Caracol Television.

‘Yo me llamo’ continues to position itself as one of the most tuned-in television spots in Colombia. The format produced by Caracol TV is going through one of its best stages and delights the audience with the fun castings it carries out to find new talent from that country. This Friday, August 25, another chapter of the number one imitation program premieres. Discover how to follow the MINUTE by MINUTE of the reality show that has been showing the time in different parts of Latin America.

‘My name is’ 2023, chapter 21: minute by minute ‘Paulina Rubio’ appears in the imitation reality show The singer managed to impress the jury with her good interpretation of the ‘Golden Girl’. ‘Miguel Bosé’ dreams of staying in reality The impersonator of the Spanish singer appeared in ‘Yo me llamo’, wanting to convince the jury and qualify for the next stage of the program. ‘Gilberto Santa Rosa’ appeared on stage The salsa impersonator played all his cards to qualify for the next phase of the competition. See also How feasible is it that the US eliminates the visa for Colombians? ‘Bad Bunny’ made everyone dance in ‘My name is’ With a very good characterization, ‘Bad Bunny’ appeared on stage wanting to convince the demanding jury. ‘Vicente Fernández’ arrives at the show The impersonator of the Mexican singer appeared in ‘Yo me llamo’, seeking to qualify for the next phase. How to watch Caracol TV FREE ONLINE? If you want to see ‘Yo me llamo’ and other content from Caracol TV online through the Internet, simply access the channel’s official website. Also, if you would like to enjoy previous episodes again, you can use the Caracol Play application. However, in the Caracol Play application, you also have the option to relive previous episodes. Presenters of ‘My name is’ In the “Yo Me Llamo” program, the presenters are Melina Ramírez, who had been part of the previous sixth season, and Carlos Calero, known for his participation in the most recent edition of the reality show. Caracol LIVE: transmission channels Channel 132 on DirectTV Channel 1006 in Claro Channel 5 in Tigo Where to see ‘My name is’ 2023? ‘Yo me llamo’ can be LIVE and DIRECT on Caracol Television. Winners of ‘My name is’ Rafael Orozco impersonator – 2011 José José impersonator – 2012 Sandro impersonator from America – 2014 See also Alejandra Baigorria furiously responds to Rafael Cardozo: "You only came to do a show" José José impersonator – 2015 Nicky Jam impersonator – 2017 Julio Jaramillo impersonator – 2018 Roberto Carlos impersonator – 2019 Camilo Sesto impersonator – 2021 Rafael Orozco impersonator – 2022 When did ‘My name’ 2023 premiere? The Colombian reality show ‘Yo me llamo’ 2023 premiered on July 26 on Caracol TV. Who are the juries of ‘My name is’ 2023? The jury of ‘Yo me llamo’ is made up of Pipe Bueno, Cesar Escola and Amparo Grisales. What time can you see ‘My name is’? The program ‘Yo me llamo’ can be seen from Monday to Friday at 8:00 pm (Colombian and Peruvian time).

‘My name’ is broadcast on all the screens of Colombia at 8:00 p.m. However, if you are in another part of the world, you can tune in to the program taking into account the following times:

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

Peru: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 p.m.

Ecuador: 8:00 p.m.

Chile: 9.00 pm

United States: 9:00 p.m.

Spain: 3.00 a.m.

‘Yo me llamo’ is one of the most watched programs in Colombia. Photo: Caracol TV

Every episode of ‘My name is‘ is broadcast LIVE and LIVE thanks to the Caracol TV signal. Next, we leave you the channels in which you can access said television house according to the cable service you have at home.

DirectTV: channel 132

Claro TV: channel 1006

Tigo: channel 5

The imitation program ‘Yo me llamo’ is broadcast through the signal TV snail, famous Colombian channel that reaches all parts of the coffee country. On the other hand, you can also follow the complete program through other platforms and through La República Espectáculos.

‘Yo me llamo’ Colombia is broadcast from Monday to Friday. Photo: Caracol TV

If you don’t want to miss any detail of ‘My name is‘ Colombia, you can access all the content of Caracol TV from any television at home. However, you can also download the Caracol TV Play application on any smartphone device, from the Play Store and App Store.

‘My name is’: presenters

For this edition of ‘My name is‘, the beloved jurors Amparo Grisales and César Escola were called. However, the production of the program wanted to add a surprise factor to the season and they summoned the singer Pipe Bueno, who has already won the hearts of the public.