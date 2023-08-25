‘Yo me llamo’ became one of the most watched programs on Colombian television. For this reason, hundreds of people aspire to become participants in the famous Caracol TV reality show, where the judges Amparo Grisales, Cesar Escola and Pipe Bueno will be in charge of finding the ideal talents to enter the competition and fight to establish themselves as the best of the season. If you do not want to miss any detail, follow LIVE all the incidents of the show by La República Entretenimiento.

What time to see ‘My name is’?

The reality of TV snail it is broadcast in Colombia at 8:00 pm; however, if you are a follower of ‘My name is’ and you are in other countries in the region, you must take into account the following schedules.

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

Peru: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 p.m.

Ecuador: 8:00 p.m.

Chile: 9.00 pm

United States: 9:00 p.m.

Spain: 3.00 a.m.

Where to see ‘My name is 2023’?

‘My name is’ It is broadcast on Caracol TV, in Colombia. The signal of said television house is available in the following cable TV operators: channel 132 of DirecTV, channel 1006 of Claro TV and channel 5 of Tigo.

Who was the last winner of ‘My name is’?

The Ultimate Reality Winner ‘My name is’ It was Alejandro León, a young talent who interpreted and imitated Camilo Sesto. In the long-awaited final gala, he prevailed against Klismann Moncada, who played Maluma, consecrating himself as the best of his season.

“Camilo Sesto” was the brand new winner of “My name is” in 2022. Photo: Caracol TV

How to watch Caracol TV?

The program ‘My name is’ It can be tuned LIVE, thanks to the Caracol TV signal, a television house that has large audience levels in your country. In addition, you will see all the details of TODAY’s episode for FREE by La República Entretenimiento.

