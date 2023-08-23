‘Yo me llamo’ 2023, from Caracol TV, is one of the most watched and famous shows in Colombia thanks to its striking, fresh and fun imitation format. This August 22, at 8:00 pm (Colombian time), chapter 18 will be broadcast. The jury made up of César Escola, Amparo Grisales and Pipe Bueno will continue to play a crucial role in the selection of the most outstanding talents.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘My name is’, chapter 17: FULL episode free online

What time to see ‘My name is’?

In Colombia, his country of origin, the episodes of ‘Yo me llamo’ are broadcast at 8:00 p.m., just after‘Snail News’. Find out below the schedule according to your place of origin.

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

Peru: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 p.m.

Ecuador: 8:00 p.m.

Chile: 9.00 pm

United States: 9:00 p.m.

Spain: 3.00 a.m.

How to see ‘My name is’?

TV snail,the television station that broadcasts the imitation reality show ‘Yo me llamo’, is available on channel 132 of DirecTV. If you have other cable companies such as Claro and Tigo, you must dial channels 1006 and 5, respectively.

How to watch Caracol TV LIVE?

the reality‘My name is’It can be viewed through the live signal of Caracol TV, a Colombian channel that enjoys great tuning in the coffee country. Added to this, you can follow the imitation reality show for FREE and LIVE by La República Entretenimiento.

Juries of ‘My name is 2023’

César Escola, Amparo Grisales and Pipe Bueno are in charge of selecting the best talents for the 2023 season of ‘My name is’.

