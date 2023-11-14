‘My name is’ 2023 Colombia continues to grab international covers with its electrifying episodes in its current season. This singing and imitation program, which produces Caracol Television, It is already reaching its final stage and in its last episode it generated controversy for the elimination of the impersonator of Celia Cruz. The double of the interpreter of ‘The Queen Has Tumbao’ did not hold anything back and attacked Amparo Grisales, reality jury. To see episode 71 of ‘Yo me llama’, don’t miss the special coverage of La República Entretenimiento.

Will episode 71 of ‘Yo my name’ air TODAY?

Chapter 71 of ‘Yo me llama’ Colombia, through Caracol TV, should be presented today. However, the coffee production decided to postpone today’s episode to place the police program ‘El Trace’ in its place.

What happened in ‘My name is’ in the previous chapter?

In chapter 70 of ‘Yo me llama’, last Friday, November 10, the figure of the night was ‘Luis Miguel’ after beating ‘Ángela Aguilar’ in the last instance. The participant took home 5 million Colombian pesos and a standing ovation from César Escola, Pipe Bueno and Amparo Grisales.

Who went to elimination night?

There were three imitators who did not have a good night in episode 70 of ‘Yo my name’. Automatically, they went to elimination night and will risk their permanence this Tuesday, November 14 at 8:00 pm. Who were the sentences? Coming up next, we tell you:

Rosalia

Carin Leon

Miguel Bose.

