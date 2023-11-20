‘My name is’ 2023It has become a success on Colombian television. The final of the imitation program is approaching and now, more than ever, the participants rehearse harder in the Caracol TV reality school to dazzle and obtain the biggest prize. In its 73rd episode, the jury, made up of César Escola, Amparo Grisales and Pipe Bueno, chose the contestants who go to elimination night. In this note, find out what will happen in the episode 74 that this will be broadcast Monday, November 20.

‘My name is’ LIVE: what time does it start?

Every episode of the new season of the show‘My name is’will be broadcast immediately after the central edition of‘Snail News’.

If you are fromColombiayou can watch the imitation reality show from the8.00 pmIf you are in another country and do not want to miss this episode, check the schedules below:

Mexico: 7.00 pm

7.00 pm Peru: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Colombia: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Ecuador: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Chili: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm USA: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm Spain:3.00 am

‘My name is 2023 Colombia’: what happened in the last chapter?

In the last chapter of ‘Yo me llama’ 2023, broadcast on Friday, November 17, Carin León, Ángela Aguilar, Luis Miguel, They went to elimination night and must give their all to remain in the competition.

Which participants are still in ‘Yo me llama’ 2023?

Nina Murgas as Angela Aguilar

Juan Parra as Carin Leon

Raúl Gutiérrez as Gilberto Santa Rosa

Roberto Melo as Luis Miguel

Paulo Rojas as Miguel Bose

Angeline Reyez as Rosalia

Andy Bad Boy as Ryan Castro

Scarlet Andrea Correa as Shakira

Alex Mantilla as Vicente Fernandez.

Who won in the last season of ‘Yo my name’?

Alejandro Leon is the real name of the impersonator who became the last winner of ‘Yo Me Llamo’ in 2022. The artist played Camilo Sesto.

