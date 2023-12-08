The Colombian imitation reality show is getting ready to experience a vibrant finale. Four participants must demonstrate why they have established themselves in the competition and are one step away from winning 500 million pesos. The participants will try to surprise the juries, César Escola, Amparo Grisales and Pipe Bueno, with their best song, but the fans will also play an important role with their votes. If you want to be part, learn how to support your favorite.

How to vote in the final of ‘Yo my name’ 2023?

To vote for your favorite in the final of ‘My name is me’, first of all, you must enter ‘Yo my name’ Voting on Google.

Secondly, you must register with your email and password, or, if you do not have an account, you must create one.

Lastly, you will cast your vote by clicking on your favorite participant. It is important to keep in mind that a user can only vote once.

Finalists of ‘My name is’ 2023

The finalists of ‘My name is’ They are the imitators of Luis Miguel, Shakira, Carin León and Miguel Bosé. The last participant to leave the competition was the Gilberto Santa Rosa impersonator.

‘My name is’ will live in the final, after Noticias Caracol. Photo: Instagram

When is the final of ‘Yo me llama’ 2023?

The end of ‘My name is’ It is just around the corner. The Colombian imitation reality show reaches the final stage of the contest and you will be able to enjoy this broadcast next Monday, December 11, from 8:00 p.m.