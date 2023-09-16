‘My name is’ It is one of the most popular television programs in Colombia and the competition is getting more and more demanding. The participants receive classes with the teachers of the reality school to improve their presentations and receive the approval of the judges. Amparo Grisales, César Escola and Pipe Bueno. If you want to find out all the details of how to watch this new episode LIVE, we will tell you in this note from La República Entretenimiento.

‘My name is’: schedule

The reality of imitation and singing of TV snail It is broadcast from Monday to Friday from 8:00 pm to 9:30 pm (Colombian time), but if you follow the program from other parts of the world, you can follow the following schedules:

Mexico: 7.00 pm

7.00 pm Peru: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Colombia: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Ecuador: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Chili: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm USA: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm Spain:3.00 am (the next day).

On which channel to watch ‘Yo me llama’?

The program ‘My name is’ It is broadcast on the Caracol TV signal, one of the most important television houses in Colombia. On this channel you can enjoy extensive programming and the reality show itself.

How to watch Caracol TV LIVE?

If you do not want to miss any incident of ‘My name is’, You just have to tune in to Caracol TV’s LIVE signal, which you can enjoy on the different cable TV operators that are available.

DirecTV: channel 132

channel 132 Claro TV: channel 1006

channel 1006 Tigo:channel 5.

What happened in the previous chapter?

In episode 34 of ‘My name is’ The judges sent three impersonators to the elimination night:

‘Alejandra Guzmán’

‘Petrona Martínez’

‘Victor Manuelle’.

