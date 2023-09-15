‘My name is’It is a success in Colombia. After the selection of the best, the participants now rehearse at the Caracol TV reality school to dazzle with their imitations. In its 33rd episode, the jury made up of César Escola, Amparo Grisales and Pipe Bueno were demanding with the presentation of each contestant. After evaluating them, Lucha Villa, Joan Sebastian and Miguel Bosé They went to sentencing night. In this note, find out what time the episode of this begins September 14 and how to watch the live broadcast of the program that seeks the best of the season.

‘My name is’: schedule

Every episode of the new season of the show‘My name is’will be broadcast immediately after the central edition of‘Snail News’.

If you are fromColombiayou can watch the imitation reality show from the8.00 pmIf you are in another country and do not want to miss this episode, check the schedules below:

Mexico: 7.00 pm

7.00 pm Peru: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Colombia: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Ecuador: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Chili: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm USA: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm Spain:3.00 am

On which channel to watch ‘Yo me llama’?

Viewers fromColombiathey will be able to see the imitation program‘My name is’by way ofFREEthrough the signalTV snail.

How to watch Caracol TV LIVE?

If you want to seeSnail TV LIVEso as not to miss the minute by minute of the imitation program‘My name is’These are thechannelsthat you should tune in. It should be noted that they belong to differentoperators.

DirecTV: channel 132

channel 132 Claro TV: channel 1006

channel 1006 Tigo:channel 5.

What happened in the previous chapter?

In the last episode of ‘My name is’, Nine contestants showed up and after watching their performances, the jury debated who would be sentenced. In that sense, Fight Villa, Joan Sebastian and Miguel Bosé They were chosen and their permanence depends on them delivering their best in the next edition of the imitation reality show.

#Caracol #chapter #schedule #channel #Colombian #reality #show