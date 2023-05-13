When she sees the film of the darkest days of chemo again, 27-year-old Francesca thinks of what for her was like an anchor in the stormy sea: “My mother’s gentle but powerful strength”, she defines it at Adnkronos Salute. This is how the support received from Antonella, her mother, transpires from her words. Together – Francesca Imberti and Antonella Rottigni – are the testimonials of Azalea della ricerca, the initiative of the Airc Foundation for cancer research which will color the squares of Italy on Sunday 14 May. Mission: to give new life to research which – says Francesca – is a bit like “a second mother, because she takes care of patients, tries to improve their lives, to ensure that they get less sick and that they feel better after the therapies In short, he does a lot. And he needs the constant support of all those who can give it, with small gestures, but with enormous potential”.

Gestures such as donating a small amount in exchange for an azalea, “a beautiful flower and gift” for Mother’s Day, observes Francesca who lent her face for the campaign poster. In her photo the brown curls frame her determined but sweet gaze. Clear and large eyes, fixed on the equally beautiful ones of her mother Antonella. Facing each other, they hold hands. And Francesca’s thoughts go back to how all this began, in June 2021, when she was 26 years old, Covid was hitting hard and Italy was still divided into colored areas based on the epidemiological risk. And she wakes up one morning with a strong tachycardia. In the emergency room, the cause is initially identified as pneumonia with effusion. But after the therapies the situation does not improve and the doctors order further checks.

“It emerged that there was something more – Francesca recalls – It was at this point that I heard the word cancer for the first time and I began to see the doctors’ worried looks. biopsy to confirm everything”. Diagnosis: Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Francesca is originally from the province of Bergamo, but she has been living in Turin for several years. Mamma Antonella joins her to be close to her, even if “unfortunately with Covid there was not much possibility of letting carers inside the hospital. The initial part of my journey was therefore very difficult”. After the first chemo session Francesca decides, together with her family and her partner, that it would have been better for her to move to Bergamo with her mother.

“I did it – he explains – both because a mother looks after us like no one else can do, but also because in a situation of immunosuppression like the one I was in, it was safer to isolate myself as much as possible. My partner does a job in which sees a lot of people and could not control 100%” any risks. In those days of forced distance from his world, with the tablet the only bridge with his loved ones, friends, life as always, “if my mom hadn’t been there, I always say I wouldn’t have made it. She and I we went through this journey together. And it gave me the strength that in some moments I no longer had, because clearly chemo tires you physically and emotionally, the news of cancer tires you physically and emotionally”.

“Although she was also suffering – Francesca continues – she has always been close to me, consoling me when I needed to be consoled, giving me strength when I needed to react. I think that, when it comes to cancer, the love and closeness of people – for me there was not only my mother, but also my partner, all my family, my loved ones – they make a huge difference”. And then there’s the research. “Every little step forward you take is a huge gift to patients.” Francesca finished her treatment, on December 23, 2021 she received the result of the Pet “which confirmed complete remission”.

“We danced, we sang,” she says in the video for Airc azaleas. “It was a nice Christmas present – he confirms on the phone – Then from there I started the periodic checks. At the moment I have them every 6 months. I just had one in March 2023 and I will do the next one in September. In these checks, remission was confirmed and I am confident that it will continue like this. I am slowly taking back what is my life. I went back to work, I resumed playing sports, going out with friends. I am finding a new balance in what is a sort of new life. At the beginning there is always a little fear, because one arrives from such a surreal situation and there is still a certain weakness that accompanies us. We need to listen to each other, and understand when you can do one thing and when it’s not yet the time”.

Cancer “takes away a lot from you, but it can also teach you, for example to worry less about things that aren’t worth it – he reflects – It certainly made me want to listen to the stories of those who find themselves in a situation like the one I have I passed”. Francesca opened an Instagram profile (Pillole di Fra) with this idea: “When I’ve been sick I often thought about the aftermath. The first thing you think is: I want to get well. Because otherwise everything becomes more difficult. And I was struggling a bit to find stories that would show me this later.”

What happens after the therapies, after the remission? “I thought that I had missed this opportunity to interact with people who had faced the same path as me. So one day I said to myself: maybe I can try to share my story, as I walk in this new life In my profile I post some videos in which I maybe give advice or talk about some topics that may be of interest”. After the first ones, Francesca begins to receive feedback from people who “wanted someone to share what they were facing. I realized – she says – that I could probably create a ‘community’ of people who could support each other. Today with some of these people write to me every day, they tell me how the chemo session went, we talk about the side effects they are having, their worries and aspirations, they ask me for advice. It is a project in which I believe very much – he concludes – and I care to carry it forward”.