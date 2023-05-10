(On May 10, 2017, I published this article here in El Debate. With your permission, I am reproducing it in memory of my mother).

My mother worked for several years with the owners of the National Cinema. It was in Villa Unión, a town 20 kilometers from Mazatlán. The National Cinema was built in 1929 and lived several decades. According to my memory, it had an approximate capacity for three hundred people. With certain frequency, the function was interrupted, because the films were defective or the projector broke down.

My uncle, who was nicknamed “el Mendiolas”, was the one who showed the movies; that is to say, he was “the Cácaro”.

My mother got quite angry when the public, at the slightest provocation, reminded her mother of my uncle. Almost always and for no reason, from among the attendees and in the middle of the film, the anonymous madrazo addressed to the cacaro would come out, which was celebrated with great laughter from the spectators.

The movie show was announced every afternoon by a sound car who walked the streets of the town. When they showed films of Santo, the silver masked man, one of the cinema workers would dress up as the legendary fighter and we would follow him drunk with jubilation.

At night, people would take their chairs out of their houses and get together to tell scary stories. The same stories that I would hear years later with other names and other places, in other towns and cities in the country.

I saw my mother cry when we got on the bus back to Culiacán. She said she didn’t know if it was the last time she would see my grandmother, because she was sick and old.

I liked to see through the window of the truck the town that was left behind. Its splendid tiled houses, the remains of the old denim factory and the children bathing in the Presidio River.

Then I would turn to my mother who was lost in her silence, surely to think sadly that the past was hopeless.

Time has passed and many have already left. But the memories refuse to leave, even if things change. My grandmother’s house ended up being eaten by an Oxxo. There are only ruins of the National Cinema.

The market, the church and the streets follow the usual routines. Routines that are only interrupted by visitors to the restaurant “El Cuchupetas”, the biggest reference in the town.

Mothers mark us forever with their stories. They fill us with memories, nostalgia and litanies, which we repeat forever to our children. Also ourselves.

Finally, we all return to childhood memories where our mothers always stalk us lovingly.

We always fight to get rid of their ties to fly free. We always resist his vehemence, his advice and his desperate love for us. But we always come back. Wherever we are, we never leave his arms.

