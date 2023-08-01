“Mauro wanted to leave football, my mother was lying on the ground and the children were crying”: the moving story of Wanda Nara

After days of silence, she thought of revealing the background of what is probably the most unfortunate and painful period of her life. Wanda Nara. Icardi’s wife told Argentine journalist Angel De Brito how she discovered the disease and how she and her family reacted. A very strong shock for all of them.

Credit: wanda_nara – Instagram

She has always been used to being in the center of gods gossip and newspaper chatter, but this time the situation requires much more seriousness and delicacy.

It all started in mid-July, when newspapers practically all over the world reported the news of an illness Wanda accused, of the consequent hospitalization and of the analyzes carried out by doctors, and above all of a shocking diagnosis for the model, that of leukemia.

After a few days of silence, Mauro Icardi’s wife appeared on social media by publishing a long outburst, in which she basically told what had happened to her and asked everyone to respect her privacy and that of her family in this difficult moment. Especially for protect her children.

In these days she has returned to speak and has told some background about the moments in which he discovered that something was wrong with him.

The story of Wanda Nara

The Argentine model, in an interview with the journalist and friend Angel DeBritoexplained that she went to the hospital a Buenos Aires and after one test had given off results, the doctors had decided to give him 5 more.

I’m still in shock, trying to process it. It was hard because nobody told me anything. They did not confirm the diagnosis and I learned about it on TV. I had five tests and the doctors didn’t give me a diagnosis until the biopsy results came in. In my case, it was just last Thursday.

In those moments the panic has taken over not only Wanda, but the whole family.

The doctors had suspicions, but it could have been six different diseases, so they didn’t tell me anything. Mauro wanted to leave his career, my sister Zaira came back from vacation, my mother was lying on the ground, my children were crying for what they had heard. I got strong, but everything fell apart.

In her statements Wanda hasn’t specified yet what disease it is exactly, but it has not even denied what everyone in Argentina is convinced of. Or whether it’s leukemia.

In any case, he said he will talk about it when she’s ready and more serene.