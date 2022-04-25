Good morning Yoli, how are you and the girls? Listen, when I have a battery [en el móvil] I’ll call you, right now I have it plugged in somewhere, but I have to remove it now. As soon as it’s loaded, I’ll call you. Don’t worry, I’m fine, okay? A kiss for everyone”. This was the last audio message that Yolanda received from her mother, Trinidad, on October 1, 2020. From that day on, she did not hear her voice again. The next news the young woman received about her mother, who lived in the Murcian district of La Murta, was on November 26. A police officer called her to tell her that Trinidad, 61 years old and physically and psychologically disabled, had died. She first told him that she had a fall; then it was an accident. But her mother was beaten to death at dawn on November 25 in a house in the Seville neighborhood of Torreblanca.

“I argued with Trinidad and we fought and I beat him up,” his murderer, Manuel Parrilla Adarve, 31, said at the trial. The brutal attack occurred after demanding that he pay more money for the room that he had rented in his home.

Manuel was found guilty by a popular jury and sentenced for the murder of Trinidad to 15 years in prison by the Provincial Court of Seville last February. But the meaning of the word “beating”, the word used by the young man in his statement, falls short of the savage cruelty with which he beat Trinidad’s life.

Manuel beat up the woman, after demanding more money for the rent of a house in Torreblanca



“Unnecessary suffering”



During the hearing, some of the attendees, professionals with a long criminal career, even said that the images of the body beaten after the attack, which the investigators projected in the room, were the harshest they had ever seen. This was also detailed by the forensic doctors in the autopsy report of the corpse, which presented 43 injuries throughout the body.

The blows were based on punches and kicks to the face, chin, lips and skull. The report recalls that the victim had a visual disability of 80%, reduced mobility after a cervical spine intervention that forced him to walk with crutches and diminished his consciousness due to the morphine patches that he was administered due to the pain he suffered.

“She had marks on her neck, bruises and scratches from strangulation.” In her chest, abdomen and back there were injuries made with a blunt object, “a cylindrical body”. It is suspected that he attacked her with the crutch used by Trinidad. Her cane never showed up. During all that rain of blows, it is detailed that she “was aware”, to which the prosecutor adds that the brutality that Manuel used only increased “unnecessarily the suffering of the victim”.

Trinidad Fuentes, in a photo provided by the family.



The woman suffered a ruptured spleen that caused abdominal bleeding and, although this injury was very serious, unconsciousness occurred due to a strong blow to the head “and caused her death, although not immediately.” Forensics date the start of the beating at half past ten at night and death, between zero hours and six in the morning of November 25.

He traveled to Seville for love



Trinidad had six children. Before leaving for Seville, she lived with one of them, Yolanda, 39, in the Murcian district of La Murta, where she was very loved by her neighbors. She traveled to the city of Seville in September 2020 because she had met a man with whom she was starting a relationship. However, it didn’t work out and a few weeks later she told her daughter that she had left him. Trinidad met four people there, with whom she went to live on November 20 in an apartment in the Seville neighborhood of Torreblanca, in exchange for one hundred euros that they paid Manuel. But four days later, the landlord went to the house with a “very violent attitude, demanding more money”, as detailed by the prosecutor.

Manuel beat one of the tenants, threatened another of the people who lived in the house with a knife when she criticized him for his behavior and threatened the third tenant with a baseball bat. Finally, the three managed to flee the house after being attacked by Manuel with a rope, leaving Trinidad alone. She could not move, due to her handicap, and she was left in the hands of Manuel, gone because of her anger.

The victim received up to 43 blows throughout the body. He died from a brutal blow to the head



At that moment, the beating torture that ended his life began. When he killed her, Manuel slept in her house. Upon waking up, he saw his victim on the floor, stole his bank card and made a purchase on Amazon worth 68.98 euros. He then called the police. He told them that Trinidad was his tenant, that she had been beaten up in the street and found dead in her house. But investigators from the Homicide Group did not buy such a story. Among other evidence, they saw that the wounds on his hands were compatible with the blows on the corpse.

He was arrested and, in his first statement, explained that he took in four homeless people from the street and that Trinidad used drugs and drank. None of that was true, as reflected in the forensic report collected in the sentence to which LA TRUTH has had access. But, during the investigation by the National Police, that erroneous information about the victim was spread, which also added that he had no family, and that profile of homelessness was picked up by some media.

«He neither lived on the street nor took drugs; she was sick ”



Trinidad’s family, who appeared as a private prosecution and was represented by the lawyer María Jesús Mayol, recently learned of the sentence. «The only just punishment is that I change her life for my mother’s. But we are happy because she has been convicted of murder », says Montse, another of the victim’s daughters. Now, they all fight to wipe the memory of her.

«They beat her to death and then dragged her image on the ground. My mother was a woman with physical and psychological disabilities, extremely vulnerable. She was very good and trusted everyone, and because of that she suffered a terrible death. And yes, she had a family. Grandchildren and children who love her. She has remained in our memory, in our memories, and she remains in a place where every time we look for her, we find her », concludes Montse.