When he was only 4 years old, Teo Mammucari was abandoned by his mother in an orphanage: the touching story on Dancing with the Stars

Laughter, irony, always ready jokes and constant jokes. Teo MammucariHowever, he also experienced much more in his life. And not always happy experiences. On Dancing with the Stars, the actor and presenter told of when his mother abandoned him in an orphanage. An experience that marked him greatly and which he was never able to talk about.

Born in Rome on 12 August 1964, Teo Mammucari has become today one of the most present facesfollowed and loved on Italian television.

His beginnings date back to around the mid-nineties, when after a past as a tourist entertainer, he joined the production staff of Jokes aside.

He later passed for Hyenasa program of which he was also presenter, Libero, Veline, Sarabanda, Lo Show dei Record and many others.

In recent weeks he is the protagonist of Dancing with the Stars. His verve and his jokes enliven those in the studio and viewers, but during the last episode he was the protagonist of a very touching moment.

Speaking intimately with his teacher Anastasia Kuzmina, he told a very sad episode from his childhood. An episode that marked him greatly and compromised his relationship with his mother.

Teo called that moment hell. When she was his mother, when he was only 4 years old, she told him that she was taking him to Rides. And instead she brought him and left him to a orphanage.

Teo Mammucari's difficulty in opening up

It took one enormous strength to get all this out. “If you had asked me to talk about this part of my life 5 years ago, I wouldn't have been able to finish the first sentence without crying“, Teo Mammucari told Kuzmina.

Teo remained in that institute until the age of 15 years. It took her much longer to forgive her mother. But in the end, as he grew up, Mammucari says that he understood that his mother had perhaps done it right thing at that moment.

The comedian's words were particularly striking Selvaggia Lucarelliwhich by placing them alongside a memory of his childhood, perhaps finds a connection.