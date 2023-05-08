After seven years of living in Mexico, and after finishing the recordings of his character in “El amor invincible”, the Ecuadorian actor Danilo Carrera said goodbye to soap operas for a while and moved to Miami, Florida, United States, to focus 100 percent on the care of his mother Elsa Huertawho was diagnosed a few months ago with cancer.

Before his departure from our country, in an interview with entertainment journalist Edén Dorantes, Danilo Carrera stressed that his mother comes first. “A cycle is over, there are seven years living in Mexico, number seven is a special number, my stage in Mexico ends, also for a while in the company (Televisa), return to Miami, as everyone knows, we already talked about the subject Once, when I said I was leaving, they criticized me, but, well, my mother comes first and I want to spend time with her, with my family, the most important thing is family, what’s the use of working so much, if you can’t see them”.

For the ex-boyfriend of the Mexican actress Michelle Renaud, making this decision was not complicated, “if you ask me if the process has cost me, yes, if I’m going to miss Mexico, of course, if I’m going to miss acting, of course, but the moment I knew what the situation was, don’t doubt it, I knew it was the decision I had to make.”

The 34-year-old footballer also commented that the Leaving acting for a while and moving from Mexico is something she didn’t discuss with anyone, not even her mother..

“These are things that are not discussed, it is my decision, I think my mother would say: ‘no, stay working’, but no, at the end of the day I as a man, as an older brother, as a son, it is my responsibility to take care of her, provide For her, protecting her, then, it’s something I didn’t even think about, I said: ‘finishing this (the soap opera), I’m leaving'”.

In addition, Danilo Carrerareiterated what good is money or fame, if you can’t share special moments with family. “Sometimes we don’t realize that our parents did so many things for us, a lot of people congratulate me on this, but there’s no need to congratulate, at the end of the day the most important thing is family, I really believe so, if not you can be with them, what’s the use of working, what’s the use of money, what’s the use of fame if you can’t share with them, at the end of the day there’s no other, it’s the only option I had, to be with her” .

On the other hand, in his social networks he shared an emotional message, regarding the cycle that he was closing with his departure from Mexico. “What a trip! What an adventure! What a conquest! It may be a long time without seeing each other and we will miss each other a lot, stories will also be invented about me, even so I can promise you one thing and only one thing, that when I return, I will be better” .