In a post made in Redditthe woman shared the secret that changed her mother’s life. “My mother is about 60 years old and looks like she is 40“He explained and then referred to the diet that Asian citizens generally eat, who eat lots of collagen-rich foods.
Among the foods they eat, women He mentioned oxtail soup, bone broth, seaweed and chicken feet.“To be honest, I’m not sure how effective collagen supplements are,” she added, suggesting that the best way to ingest collagen is through natural foods.
Along those lines, other users approved the advice and one said: “A nutritionist She recommended me to add a spoonful of collagen to the smoothies“It does make a difference, especially if you have weak hair and nails.”
Tricks to delay aging
Through a recent article, the American media The Sun shared a series of anti-aging tricks, among which stand out the tips listed below:
- Keep your skin hydrated internally by drinking water and externally with moisturizer.
- Always use sunscreen, even when not exposed to direct sunlight.
- Use vitamin C to brighten the skin and apply it on the neck
- Use an anti-aging cream and moisturizing facial serum
