Through a post on social media, a woman skin care specialist shared a trick that He helped his 60-year-old mother look like a 40-year-old womanbased mainly in the intake of collagen.

According to the criteria of

Various specialist tips circulate around the web to maintain good skin, and most of them emphasize the collagena structural protein of the extracellular matrix that decisively influences the formation of various tissuesLike the ligaments, skin, cornea and bones.

In a post made in Redditthe woman shared the secret that changed her mother’s life. “My mother is about 60 years old and looks like she is 40“He explained and then referred to the diet that Asian citizens generally eat, who eat lots of collagen-rich foods.

Among the foods they eat, women He mentioned oxtail soup, bone broth, seaweed and chicken feet.“To be honest, I’m not sure how effective collagen supplements are,” she added, suggesting that the best way to ingest collagen is through natural foods.

Along those lines, other users approved the advice and one said: “A nutritionist She recommended me to add a spoonful of collagen to the smoothies“It does make a difference, especially if you have weak hair and nails.”

The woman recommended eating foods rich in collagen to keep the skin in good condition. Photo:iStock Share

Tricks to delay aging

Through a recent article, the American media The Sun shared a series of anti-aging tricks, among which stand out the tips listed below: