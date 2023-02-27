She is moved in Verissimo’s living room, in front of Silvia Toffanin, remembering how much the journalist and presenter has done for her, to make her reconcile with her family. Vladimir Luxuria to Maurizio Costanzo owes a huge thank you, because thanks to him and thanks to an episode of the Maurizio Costanzo Show la mother was able to accept his life choice.

In his Maurizio Costanzo Show, Maria De Filippi’s husband, who died suddenly at the age of 84, was the first to deal with Drag Queen on television. Vladimir Luxuria had the honor of knowing him when she was still very young and no one knew her. She hadn’t even started the transition, as she tells Silvia Toffanin in Verissimo’s living room:

He did an entire show in 1998 dedicated to Drag Queens, he was very successful and invited me several times.

I carried an uneasiness within me because I never spoke of my sexual identity with my parents. And he asked me, “How are you with your mom?” When I explained the situation to him, he asked permission to call my home.

The host told her he wanted to invite her mother to his TV lounge to discuss the subject. Vladimir Luxuria it was hoped that she would not accept the invitation, she was very private. Then he called and she said she was okay with going on tv.

Vladimir Luxuria and Maurizio Costanzo, the memory moved to Verissimo

Vladimir Luxuria was afraid of what they would say on TV. But in the end, thanks to Costanzo, she found her family again.