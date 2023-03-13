Caborca, Sonora.- The Secretary of the Caborca ​​City Council backtracked on the intention of analyzing the change of name of one of the streets of the city and place new nomenclature for Luis R. ConriquezMexican regional music singer known as “The King of the warlike corridos”.

A few days ago, the summons to the council session which was convened for next March 14, in which the change of name to that of the artist originally from that city.

Point number 7 established: “Analysis of approving the change in the nomenclature of Boulevard 30, to be named Luis R. Conríquez, for his great artistic career and his dedication and support to the community of H. Caborca, Sonora.”

Given the reactions of rejection that generated this situation in the community, it was announced that this item was removed from the agenda of the next ordinary session of the Cabildo, at the initiative of several councilors.

In a statement, councilors of the Caborca ​​City Council indicated that they met with the mayor, Abraham Mier Nogalesand they made him see the irrelevance of addressing the point of the alleged change of name of the boulevard.

“We made see the irrelevance of addressing a point in a session of the Cabildo on the nomenclature of the street of this city to a singer from Caborca, whose work and chores we respect, like every citizen,” they mentioned.

They indicated that they exposed positions and concerns to the president and it was decided to reconsider the agenda; They appreciated the opinions that have been generated within a framework of respect, in which face-to-face dialogue without partisan colors is privileged.