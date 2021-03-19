With the fragility of Haifa’s feelings, this angelic being passed by in the street as he preached the love of life, luring the hearts of the victims on the roads, and those traveling at speeds ahead of the wind, perhaps relieving them, restrain their pride, and hold the reins of the supersonic planes, and they consider and throb with hearts that know that God is true.

This young man, with a thick suppression on his face, wrote this phrase: “My mother is waiting for me at home,” which means what he says, as he left in his country a mother who shed tears to separate the son, and the emptiness of the house in his small, remote village from the voice of a young man at the touch of his hand on her visage, the whiff of the verses Generous, and in the gaze of his eyes the joy of the bright star shone in the clear sky, and in his smile the wings of butterflies fluttered at the height of the intimate hour of the intimate encounter with the leaves of tender motherhood.

This young man wrote a phrase, perhaps and perhaps the hearts of others are lured with an exceptional love that prevents their flow, their foolishness, and their deceit from missing out on a human destiny under crushing, destructive wheels, robbing of ages.

A picture of the images of twitching in the morning exhausted with roaring, horns, and the ways the perpetuates groan from the excess of the power and tyranny shown by the arrogant machine at the expense of souls who yearn for life, and longed for a safe arrival and a haunted encounter.

These men roam the places, carrying on the backs of their motorcycles the meals of those who provided for their lives, and their souls settled, and their hearts widened between the embrace of the walls of their homes, leaning on the richness of their lives in a country where good things varied with the grace of God. Of the necessities of life.

When I read this phrase, I felt that life is wonderful, and nothing is more beautiful than it, and all it needs to stay that way is to have people who are not indifferent to indifference, and they do not generously overlook the streets, fields of flying saucer races, for human life is unmatched in Existence is a thing, and it is not worth a price, no matter how great and exalted, and when you contemplate that phrase, you feel that there are those in the world who are waiting for a loved one, and hoping that no harm will befall him, and their eyes are hanging in the sky waiting for the absent, so that the blessing of joy descends on his heart, after he dwells in his splendor. You feel that life is beautiful when people get rid of selfishness, the illusion of pride, and the gloom of anxiety arriving at full speed.

That young man should awaken in the hearts of many the desires of goodness, tranquility, love, and gratitude to everyone who serves us, and offers his life, effort, and feelings of estrangement, cheap in order to please us.

Some of us will say: He is tired for a bite of life, and I say: This is enough for you to grant him the right to live with honor and safety.