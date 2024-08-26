In an interview that recently went viral on social media due to the content that caught the attention of Internet users, A young man revealed that he films erotic scenes of his mother for selling on the OnlyFans platformwhich is taken as a real job since it doesn’t feel “attracted”.

According to the criteria of

Around the world, people earn their money in different ways, and some may seem strange or implausible to most people, while others take it completely naturally. This is how Arthur Urach works, a young man who appeared with his mother, Andressa Urach, in an interview conducted by the Spanish channel Chupim Programin which they explained their role in the material that she sells through OnlyFans.

In conversation with the presenter, the young man explained how he fulfills his role. “Well, for me it’s a lot of work… also because she’s my mother and I’m not attracted to her,” he remarked, although he later admitted: “Sometimes I think ‘that’s disgusting’and there was a scene like this.” At that moment, his mother interceded and confirmed that His son described the scene as “disgusting”however, he made a joke of the situation.

Although both the son and his mother take the day-to-day life in the scenes as a normal work situation, many of the Users on social networks condemned the attitude of bothpointing out the actress.

Criticism of the mother on OnlyFans

Through X, the social network where the interview recently went viral, many users referred to the controversy and the way it represents today’s society. “Is the mother a porn star and the son, the very son she gave birth to, He is the one who films his mother? What is the world becoming?“, one comment asked.

While one person said the situation was “disgusting” and “horrible,” another said: “Society has lost its values, its integrity and its decency.“. Similarly, a netizen criticized the way the mother takes her son to work with her. “What has society gotten itself into? We have mothers who take their children to film sex scenes… it’s normal,” he reflected.