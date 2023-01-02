The Minister of Agriculture, Carlos Favaro (PSD), said this Monday (2.jan.2023) that one of his biggest missions in office will be to “pacifying agribusiness”. The sector was recognized as a supporter of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and, therefore, Fávaro’s inauguration speech defended the union and sustainable growth of agricultural production in the country.

“One of my biggest missions is to pacify agribusiness. With leaders who want the good of our agriculture, of our rural producer”he stated.

The new minister praised the previous efforts of the Ministry of Agriculture, including Bolsonaro’s former minister Tereza Cristina, but said that the country became frowned upon abroad due to the neglect of the environment during the previous government.

“Brazil has become a world pariah with disrespect for deforestation, the environment, the condition of producing sustainably. This is the biggest challenge, rebuilding bridges with the international community. Not just because they want to, but because it is necessary.”he declared.

Despite the criticism, the general tone was one of unity. Both with supporters of the old government and with members of the newly sworn government Lula. Fávaro tried to dispel the impression that he would have disagreements with ministers in the same area, such as Marina Silva, of the Environment.

“The slogan of our government: unity and reconstruction. This is a great goal, to come together regardless of what happened. Regardless of the heat, yearnings and desires of each one. The election is over and we have a new president and the union of all will facilitate the work so that we can have a better country for all Brazilians.”

Who is Carlos Favaro?

The 53-year-old senator produced, during the PT campaign, 2 documents: a government plan for agribusiness (full – 495 KB) and a list of PT proposals for the sector (full – 34 KB).

As shown the Power360 on November 30, Fávaro was one of the main candidates to take over the portfolio in the Lula government. His name was mentioned throughout the electoral campaign, when he coordinated the group on the subject.

The congressman was also one of the main interlocutors of vice-president-elect Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), who during the presidential campaign had among his missions the opening of dialogue with agribusiness and reducing resistance in relation to the new PT administration.

The sector is identified with former president Jair Bolsonaro and criticizes Lula’s proximity to the MST (Landless Movements) and to some points on the environmental agenda.

Fávaro is one of the founders of the FPA (Parliamentary Front for Agriculture) and was president of Aprosoja-MT (Association of Soy and Corn Producers of the State of Mato Grosso).

The nomination also had the endorsement of the businessman Blairo MaggiMinister of Agriculture from 2016 to 2018, in the Michel Temer government.