Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2023), in the United States since last December, dropped this Saturday that, Although he is grateful for the opportunity to serve as a mandate, his mission “is not over.”

“It is not easy to be a politician, especially when you want to honor your word and help people. At this moment I thank God for my second life and the mission of having been president of Brazil for one term, but deep down I feel that this mission has not finish”, held at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), the largest annual forum of the US right.

His intervention, of about 24 minutes, was one of the most anticipated of this meeting inaugurated on Wednesday on the outskirts of Washington and which closes this Saturday with a speech by former US Republican President Donald Trump (2017-2021).

“In this land of freedom, progress and order, I feel like I am in Brazil. It is very comforting to be received like this in Brazil and anywhere in the world. I am the most beloved former president of Brazil,” Bolsonaro stressed before a like-minded audience, which did not arrive to complete the capacity.

His presentation reviewed the achievements of his tenure: “Brazilians who had abandoned their flag began to love it. People began to understand more about politics, about the Brazilian Congress. The names of deputies and senators, and not only those of soccer players, were part of the daily life of Brazil I’m sure we planted a lot of seeds.”

Bolsonaro, 67, has been in the US since December 30 and is pending a visa change requested by his lawyer in January to stay six more months in this country, where he arrived two days before the end of his term.

In the time that he has been installed in Florida, he was hospitalized in January for severe intestinal pain.

That entry coincided with the frustrated coup attempt carried out on January 8 by thousands of his most radical followers in Brasilia.where they invaded and vandalized the headquarters of Parliament, the Presidency and the Supreme Court for four and a half hours, and for which he has been included in the list of those investigated by the Supreme Court for alleged incitement.

His speech at the National Harbor made no allusions to what happened or to an eventual return to Brazil, but he did reiterate his unfounded suspicions about the last elections, which Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won.

His speech at National Harbor made no allusions to an eventual return to Brazil.

“I had much more support in 2022 than in 2018. I don’t know why the numbers reflected the opposite,” said the far-right, confessed admirer of the United States and close ally of Trump, with whom he said he had always maintained “an exceptional relationship.”

The presentation came surrounded by the accusation launched against him by the newspaper O Estado de Sao Paulo, according to which his government tried to illegally introduce jewels valued at 3.2 million dollars that Saudi Arabia would have given in October 2021 to the then first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro.

“I am being accused of a gift that I neither asked for nor received. There is no illegality on my part. No illegal practice,” Bolsonaro said this Saturday on CNN Brazil, without mentioning the issue again before American conservatives.

Shortly before, his son Eduardo Bolsonaro, a federal deputy, stepped on the same stage of the CPAC, who criticized that the Administration of Democrat Joe Biden “does not look much at Brazil”, despite the geostrategic importance of the country as a producer of energy or food.

It's not easy being a politician, especially when you want to keep your word and help people

“I think that (the United States) is very happy with the new administration of Lula da Silva, who had a great meeting with Biden” on February 11, said the third son of the former president with a sneer.

Eduardo Bolsonaro defended that both Brazil and the United States have a “similar culture”: “We must be allies,” he stressed, warning that Lula “is one of the most dangerous communists or socialists, whatever you want to call him, in the world.”

The son of the former president was accompanied in his speech by the Mexican actor Eduardo Verástegui, founder of the Viva México Movement, who dropped some clue about his presidential aspirations. “A lot of people ask me. I’m thinking about it. There will be a big announcement soon,” he said.

EFE