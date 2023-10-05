“My misfortune is now national news,” says a young man who shared on social networks that he He graduated with average but no one from his family went to his academic ceremony.

The young man from Jalisco has taken with humor that the media have reported that his family did not attend such an important moment.

The young man named Abrahan Jimenez uploaded a video to his TikTok account with screenshots of the news made about his misfortune and the audio of the series Scream Queens, in which the protagonist assures ‘I wanted to be famous but not like this’.

Users have congratulated and encouraged Abraham who He appreciated the displays of pride from strangers of the Internet due to the lack of interest of his family.

“You put a comical note on what happened to you. You have great resilience. Sincere congratulations on your graduation” and “Many of us knew you because we were proud of you. What better way? May you continue with many more successes!” are some of the comments that Abraham received.

The young man assures that even he hasn’t seen his family despite the important event and the viralization of his video.