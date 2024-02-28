For several years, entities such as the Fifa, UEFA and Conmebol They have launched campaigns against racism, a 'disease' in football that has been difficult to end despite efforts.

World stars like Vinicius of Real Madrid and Mike Maignan of Milan They have been victims of racist insults by the fans of rival teams. He happened to the Brazilian in fields of Valencia and the Frenchman in the stadium Udine.

But in recent days a very unfortunate fact came to light. In the match between AEL Limassol and Apollon Limassola player was the victim of racist insults during the game and decided to take justice into his own hands.

Luiyi De Lucas was the player affected by the insults he received because of the color of his skin from his rival Eliel Peretz and came to the point of hitting the soccer player Apollon with a fist to the face and several kicks.

Like a boxer in a fighting ring, the soccer player Dominican Republic He hit him with a right hand in the face and kicked him, provoking a reaction from his rivals who stopped him and tried to calm him down.

Luiyi De Lucas, player of Ael Limassol, scored a hit on the face of player Eliel Peretz of Apollon Limassol after the end of the ontem game valid for the Cyprus Cup. Both players were expelled. It is not known now what Peretz said for De Lucas. pic.twitter.com/pSlqLCbnR1 — Futebol Cipriota 🇨🇾 (@FutebolCipriota) February 22, 2024

After the events, De Lucas spoke about what happened and released his defense through social networks. “I was subjected to constant repetitive insults of a deeply racist and personal nature.”

“My mind was clouded by the unacceptable and unprofessional behavior of the opposing player from the moment the game started,” the affected player said on his Instagram.

His publication was accompanied by a phrase “No to racism” and a photo of him with two other teammates with a message against this 'illness' that exists in football.

“In my professional career I have not experienced this level of verbal racism on the field, the frustration and humiliation I was experiencing clouded my judgment and my mind. “My reaction was an extremely poor attempt to stop what was happening to me,” she stressed.

He added: “I have already filed a complaint with the Cypriot police with the help of my lawyer and I have already started the process of reporting the racist behavior against me to the competent authorities of the CUP, UEFA and FIFA.”

The sanction of the league is not yet known. Cyprus to Luiyi De Lucas for his violent attack on a rival. Nor is it known whether the organization in said country opened an investigation against the serious accusations against Eliel Peretz.

